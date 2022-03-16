Colin Kaepernick’s work out with Tyler Lockett [full video]

After being black-balled by the NFL in 2017 for protesting police brutality of African Americans, quarterback Colin Kaepernick continues to work at returning to the NFL. Kaepernick is now 34-years old, but also hasn’t had the wear and tear of the NFL over the last five seasons.

Kaepernick worked out with Tyler Locket a couple days ago and Lockett said he believes the quarterback is ready for a return to the NFL.

At this point, Kaepernick would need to prove he can still compete, but a tryout by a team will need to happen first. The quarterback likely posted his whole workout on YouTube to hopefully give him that chance. He would likely be competing for a backup position somewhere at this point in his career.

Kaepernick led the 49ers to the 2012 Super Bowl and 2013 NFC Championship game. In those six playoff games he averaged 313.5 yards through the air and on the ground, while producing 11 touchdowns.