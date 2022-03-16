Opening odds for 2022 Valspar Championship

This weekend’s PGA event is the Valspar Championship. The tournament will get started on Thursday, March 17th and run until Sunday, March 20th. The Valspar Championship takes place at the Copperhead Course at the Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor which is just outside of Tampa, Florida. Coverage of the event will air across NBC and the Golf Channel. Sam Burns won the tournament last year as it returned from being canceled by COVID-19 in 2020.
Viktor Hovland is tied as the favorite with +900 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook along with Justin Thomas. They are followed by Collin Morikawa (+1200), Xander Schauffele (+1600), and Louis Oosthuizen (+1600) as the top-five best odds to win the Valspar Championship.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Valspar Championship, which tees off Thursday morning.
2022 Valspar Championship, opening odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Justin Thomas
|+900
|+250
|+120
|Viktor Hovland
|+900
|+250
|+120
|Collin Morikawa
|+1200
|+350
|+170
|Xander Schauffele
|+1600
|+350
|+170
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+1600
|+350
|+180
|Dustin Johnson
|+1800
|+400
|+200
|Sam Burns
|+1800
|+400
|+200
|Jason Kokrak
|+2200
|+500
|+225
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+2200
|+500
|+225
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+2500
|+500
|+225
|Shane Lowry
|+3000
|+600
|+275
|Brooks Koepka
|+3500
|+650
|+330
|Abraham Ancer
|+3500
|+700
|+350
|Keegan Bradley
|+5000
|+900
|+500
|Gary Woodland
|+5000
|+1600
|+700
|Webb Simpson
|+5500
|+1400
|+600
|Bubba Watson
|+5500
|+900
|+500
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+5500
|+900
|+500
|Alex Noren
|+5500
|+900
|+500
|Adam Hadwin
|+6000
|+1400
|+600
|Jason Day
|+6500
|+1200
|+550
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+6500
|+1200
|+550
|Cameron Tringale
|+6500
|+1200
|+550
|Kevin Kisner
|+7000
|+1400
|+600
|Harold Varner III
|+7000
|+1400
|+600
|Russell Knox
|+7000
|+1400
|+600
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+7000
|+1400
|+600
|Denny McCarthy
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Troy Merritt
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Aaron Wise
|+8000
|+2200
|+1000
|Brian Harman
|+9000
|+1800
|+700
|Jhonattan Vegas
|+10000
|+2500
|+1100
|Pat Perez
|+11000
|+2000
|+900
|Nick Taylor
|+11000
|+2000
|+900
|Mito Pereira
|+11000
|+2000
|+900
|Lanto Griffin
|+11000
|+2000
|+900
|Charley Hoffman
|+12000
|+2200
|+1000
|Kevin Streelman
|+13000
|+2200
|+1000
|Francesco Molinari
|+13000
|+2800
|+1100
|Taylor Moore
|+13000
|+2200
|+1000
|Bernd Wiesberger
|+13000
|+2200
|+1000
|Patton Kizzire
|+13000
|+2200
|+1000
|Joel Dahmen
|+14000
|+2500
|+1100
|C.T. Pan
|+14000
|+2200
|+1000
|Matt Kuchar
|+14000
|+2500
|+1100
|Martin Laird
|+14000
|+3500
|+1600
|Doc Redman
|+15000
|+2800
|+1100
|Brendon Todd
|+15000
|+2800
|+1100
|Matthias Schwab
|+15000
|+2800
|+1100
|JJ Spaun
|+17000
|+3500
|+1600
|Greyson Sigg
|+17000
|+3500
|+1600
|Henrik Stenson
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Zach Johnson
|+18000
|+2800
|+1100
|Danny Lee
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Carlos Ortiz
|+18000
|+3500
|+1600
|Andrew Putnam
|+18000
|+3500
|+1600
|Alex Smalley
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Sahith Theegala
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Graeme McDowell
|+20000
|+4000
|+2000
|Emiliano Grillo
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|David Lipsky
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Danny Willett
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Brian Stuard
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Branden Grace
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Austin Smotherman
|+20000
|+4000
|+2000
|Adam Long
|+20000
|+4000
|+2000
|Sam Ryder
|+20000
|+4000
|+2000
|Dylan Wu
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Kramer Hickok
|+25000
|+4000
|+2000
|Kevin Yu
|+25000
|+6000
|+3000
|John Huh
|+25000
|+3500
|+1600
|J.T. Poston
|+25000
|+5000
|+2500
|Hank Lebioda
|+25000
|+5000
|+2500
|Wyndham Clark
|+25000
|+4000
|+2000
|Davis Riley
|+25000
|+6000
|+3000
|Vincent Whaley
|+25000
|+4000
|+2000
|Chez Reavie
|+25000
|+4000
|+2000
|Vaughn Taylor
|+25000
|+5000
|+2500
|Charl Schwartzel
|+25000
|+5000
|+2500
|Trey Mullinax
|+25000
|+6000
|+3000
|Stephan Jaeger
|+25000
|+6000
|+3000
|Stewart Cink
|+25000
|+3500
|+1600
|Adam Svensson
|+25000
|+3500
|+1200
|Sean O'Hair
|+25000
|+4000
|+2000
|Scott Stallings
|+25000
|+2800
|+1100
|Ryan Brehm
|+25000
|+4000
|+2000
|Matthew NeSmith
|+25000
|+4000
|+2000
|Martin Kaymer
|+25000
|+3500
|+1200
|Lee Hodges
|+25000
|+4000
|+2000
|Joseph Bramlett
|+30000
|+4000
|+2000
|Chad Ramey
|+30000
|+3500
|+1200
|Tyler Duncan
|+30000
|+6000
|+3000
|Callum Tarren
|+30000
|+4000
|+2000
|Brice Garnett
|+30000
|+4000
|+2000
|Sung Kang
|+30000
|+5000
|+2500
|Bill Haas
|+30000
|+6000
|+3000
|Scott Piercy
|+30000
|+6000
|+3000
|Roger Sloan
|+30000
|+5000
|+2500
|Peter Malnati
|+30000
|+5000
|+2500
|Michael Thompson
|+30000
|+4000
|+2000
|Bronson Burgoon
|+30000
|+4000
|+2000
|Hayden Buckley
|+35000
|+5000
|+2500
|Curtis Thompson
|+35000
|+7000
|+3500
|Cameron Percy
|+35000
|+7000
|+3500
|Tommy Gainey
|+35000
|+8000
|+4500
|Andrew Novak
|+35000
|+6000
|+3000
|Adam Schenk
|+35000
|+6000
|+2000
|Robert Streb
|+35000
|+7000
|+3500
|Nate Lashley
|+35000
|+5000
|+2500
|Matt Wallace
|+35000
|+6000
|+3000
|Kurt Kitayama
|+35000
|+7000
|+3500
|Kyle Stanley
|+40000
|+5000
|+2500
|Jim Herman
|+40000
|+5000
|+2500
|Jimmy Walker
|+40000
|+7000
|+3500
|James Hahn
|+40000
|+6000
|+3000
|Henrik Norlander
|+40000
|+5000
|+2500
|Harry Higgs
|+40000
|+7000
|+3500
|Wesley Bryan
|+40000
|+8000
|+4500
|Brandon Wu
|+40000
|+4000
|+2000
|Seth Reeves
|+40000
|+8000
|+4500
|Max McGreevy
|+40000
|+6000
|+3000
|Luke Donald
|+40000
|+7000
|+3500
|Austin Cook
|+40000
|+6000
|+3000
|Kelly Kraft
|+50000
|+8000
|+4500
|William McGirt
|+50000
|+8000
|+4500
|Chesson Hadley
|+50000
|+8000
|+4500
|Brian Gay
|+50000
|+7000
|+4500
|Brandon Hagy
|+50000
|+7000
|+4500
|Andrew Landry
|+50000
|+8000
|+4500
|Seung-Yul Noh
|+50000
|+8000
|+4500
|Paul Barjon
|+50000
|+8000
|+4500
|Luke Guthrie
|+50000
|+8000
|+4500
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|+50000
|+8000
|+4500
|Jonas Blixt
|+80000
|+13000
|+6000
|Greg Koch
|+80000
|+13000
|+6000
|Davis Love III
|+80000
|+13000
|+6000
|Richy Werenski
|+80000
|+13000
|+6000
|Omar Uresti
|+80000
|+13000
|+6000
|Martin Trainer
|+80000
|+13000
|+6000
|Mark Hensby
|+80000
|+13000
|+6000
|Blake Kennedy
|+80000
|+13000
|+6000
|Andrew Mccain
|+80000
|+13000
|+6000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.