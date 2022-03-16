 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Opening odds for 2022 Valspar Championship

The field is set for the 2022 Valspar Championship, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA Tour.

Curtis Thompson warms up in the practice bunkers during the Tampa General Hospital Championship Pro-Am prior to the Valspar Championship on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 16, 2022 in Palm Harbor, Florida. Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

This weekend’s PGA event is the Valspar Championship. The tournament will get started on Thursday, March 17th and run until Sunday, March 20th. The Valspar Championship takes place at the Copperhead Course at the Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor which is just outside of Tampa, Florida. Coverage of the event will air across NBC and the Golf Channel. Sam Burns won the tournament last year as it returned from being canceled by COVID-19 in 2020.

Viktor Hovland is tied as the favorite with +900 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook along with Justin Thomas. They are followed by Collin Morikawa (+1200), Xander Schauffele (+1600), and Louis Oosthuizen (+1600) as the top-five best odds to win the Valspar Championship.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Valspar Championship, which tees off Thursday morning.

2022 Valspar Championship, opening odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Justin Thomas +900 +250 +120
Viktor Hovland +900 +250 +120
Collin Morikawa +1200 +350 +170
Xander Schauffele +1600 +350 +170
Louis Oosthuizen +1600 +350 +180
Dustin Johnson +1800 +400 +200
Sam Burns +1800 +400 +200
Jason Kokrak +2200 +500 +225
Matthew Fitzpatrick +2200 +500 +225
Tyrrell Hatton +2500 +500 +225
Shane Lowry +3000 +600 +275
Brooks Koepka +3500 +650 +330
Abraham Ancer +3500 +700 +350
Keegan Bradley +5000 +900 +500
Gary Woodland +5000 +1600 +700
Webb Simpson +5500 +1400 +600
Bubba Watson +5500 +900 +500
Tommy Fleetwood +5500 +900 +500
Alex Noren +5500 +900 +500
Adam Hadwin +6000 +1400 +600
Jason Day +6500 +1200 +550
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6500 +1200 +550
Cameron Tringale +6500 +1200 +550
Kevin Kisner +7000 +1400 +600
Harold Varner III +7000 +1400 +600
Russell Knox +7000 +1400 +600
Mackenzie Hughes +7000 +1400 +600
Denny McCarthy +8000 +1600 +700
Troy Merritt +8000 +1600 +700
Aaron Wise +8000 +2200 +1000
Brian Harman +9000 +1800 +700
Jhonattan Vegas +10000 +2500 +1100
Pat Perez +11000 +2000 +900
Nick Taylor +11000 +2000 +900
Mito Pereira +11000 +2000 +900
Lanto Griffin +11000 +2000 +900
Charley Hoffman +12000 +2200 +1000
Kevin Streelman +13000 +2200 +1000
Francesco Molinari +13000 +2800 +1100
Taylor Moore +13000 +2200 +1000
Bernd Wiesberger +13000 +2200 +1000
Patton Kizzire +13000 +2200 +1000
Joel Dahmen +14000 +2500 +1100
C.T. Pan +14000 +2200 +1000
Matt Kuchar +14000 +2500 +1100
Martin Laird +14000 +3500 +1600
Doc Redman +15000 +2800 +1100
Brendon Todd +15000 +2800 +1100
Matthias Schwab +15000 +2800 +1100
JJ Spaun +17000 +3500 +1600
Greyson Sigg +17000 +3500 +1600
Henrik Stenson +18000 +3500 +1200
Zach Johnson +18000 +2800 +1100
Danny Lee +18000 +3500 +1200
Carlos Ortiz +18000 +3500 +1600
Andrew Putnam +18000 +3500 +1600
Alex Smalley +18000 +3500 +1200
Sahith Theegala +18000 +3500 +1200
Graeme McDowell +20000 +4000 +2000
Emiliano Grillo +20000 +3500 +1600
David Lipsky +20000 +3500 +1600
Danny Willett +20000 +3500 +1200
Brian Stuard +20000 +3500 +1600
Branden Grace +20000 +3500 +1200
Austin Smotherman +20000 +4000 +2000
Adam Long +20000 +4000 +2000
Sam Ryder +20000 +4000 +2000
Dylan Wu +20000 +3500 +1200
Kramer Hickok +25000 +4000 +2000
Kevin Yu +25000 +6000 +3000
John Huh +25000 +3500 +1600
J.T. Poston +25000 +5000 +2500
Hank Lebioda +25000 +5000 +2500
Wyndham Clark +25000 +4000 +2000
Davis Riley +25000 +6000 +3000
Vincent Whaley +25000 +4000 +2000
Chez Reavie +25000 +4000 +2000
Vaughn Taylor +25000 +5000 +2500
Charl Schwartzel +25000 +5000 +2500
Trey Mullinax +25000 +6000 +3000
Stephan Jaeger +25000 +6000 +3000
Stewart Cink +25000 +3500 +1600
Adam Svensson +25000 +3500 +1200
Sean O'Hair +25000 +4000 +2000
Scott Stallings +25000 +2800 +1100
Ryan Brehm +25000 +4000 +2000
Matthew NeSmith +25000 +4000 +2000
Martin Kaymer +25000 +3500 +1200
Lee Hodges +25000 +4000 +2000
Joseph Bramlett +30000 +4000 +2000
Chad Ramey +30000 +3500 +1200
Tyler Duncan +30000 +6000 +3000
Callum Tarren +30000 +4000 +2000
Brice Garnett +30000 +4000 +2000
Sung Kang +30000 +5000 +2500
Bill Haas +30000 +6000 +3000
Scott Piercy +30000 +6000 +3000
Roger Sloan +30000 +5000 +2500
Peter Malnati +30000 +5000 +2500
Michael Thompson +30000 +4000 +2000
Bronson Burgoon +30000 +4000 +2000
Hayden Buckley +35000 +5000 +2500
Curtis Thompson +35000 +7000 +3500
Cameron Percy +35000 +7000 +3500
Tommy Gainey +35000 +8000 +4500
Andrew Novak +35000 +6000 +3000
Adam Schenk +35000 +6000 +2000
Robert Streb +35000 +7000 +3500
Nate Lashley +35000 +5000 +2500
Matt Wallace +35000 +6000 +3000
Kurt Kitayama +35000 +7000 +3500
Kyle Stanley +40000 +5000 +2500
Jim Herman +40000 +5000 +2500
Jimmy Walker +40000 +7000 +3500
James Hahn +40000 +6000 +3000
Henrik Norlander +40000 +5000 +2500
Harry Higgs +40000 +7000 +3500
Wesley Bryan +40000 +8000 +4500
Brandon Wu +40000 +4000 +2000
Seth Reeves +40000 +8000 +4500
Max McGreevy +40000 +6000 +3000
Luke Donald +40000 +7000 +3500
Austin Cook +40000 +6000 +3000
Kelly Kraft +50000 +8000 +4500
William McGirt +50000 +8000 +4500
Chesson Hadley +50000 +8000 +4500
Brian Gay +50000 +7000 +4500
Brandon Hagy +50000 +7000 +4500
Andrew Landry +50000 +8000 +4500
Seung-Yul Noh +50000 +8000 +4500
Paul Barjon +50000 +8000 +4500
Luke Guthrie +50000 +8000 +4500
Kiradech Aphibarnrat +50000 +8000 +4500
Jonas Blixt +80000 +13000 +6000
Greg Koch +80000 +13000 +6000
Davis Love III +80000 +13000 +6000
Richy Werenski +80000 +13000 +6000
Omar Uresti +80000 +13000 +6000
Martin Trainer +80000 +13000 +6000
Mark Hensby +80000 +13000 +6000
Blake Kennedy +80000 +13000 +6000
Andrew Mccain +80000 +13000 +6000

