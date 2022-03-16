Opening odds for 2022 Valspar Championship

This weekend’s PGA event is the Valspar Championship. The tournament will get started on Thursday, March 17th and run until Sunday, March 20th. The Valspar Championship takes place at the Copperhead Course at the Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor which is just outside of Tampa, Florida. Coverage of the event will air across NBC and the Golf Channel. Sam Burns won the tournament last year as it returned from being canceled by COVID-19 in 2020.

Viktor Hovland is tied as the favorite with +900 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook along with Justin Thomas. They are followed by Collin Morikawa (+1200), Xander Schauffele (+1600), and Louis Oosthuizen (+1600) as the top-five best odds to win the Valspar Championship.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Valspar Championship, which tees off Thursday morning.

2022 Valspar Championship, opening odds Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Justin Thomas +900 +250 +120 Viktor Hovland +900 +250 +120 Collin Morikawa +1200 +350 +170 Xander Schauffele +1600 +350 +170 Louis Oosthuizen +1600 +350 +180 Dustin Johnson +1800 +400 +200 Sam Burns +1800 +400 +200 Jason Kokrak +2200 +500 +225 Matthew Fitzpatrick +2200 +500 +225 Tyrrell Hatton +2500 +500 +225 Shane Lowry +3000 +600 +275 Brooks Koepka +3500 +650 +330 Abraham Ancer +3500 +700 +350 Keegan Bradley +5000 +900 +500 Gary Woodland +5000 +1600 +700 Webb Simpson +5500 +1400 +600 Bubba Watson +5500 +900 +500 Tommy Fleetwood +5500 +900 +500 Alex Noren +5500 +900 +500 Adam Hadwin +6000 +1400 +600 Jason Day +6500 +1200 +550 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6500 +1200 +550 Cameron Tringale +6500 +1200 +550 Kevin Kisner +7000 +1400 +600 Harold Varner III +7000 +1400 +600 Russell Knox +7000 +1400 +600 Mackenzie Hughes +7000 +1400 +600 Denny McCarthy +8000 +1600 +700 Troy Merritt +8000 +1600 +700 Aaron Wise +8000 +2200 +1000 Brian Harman +9000 +1800 +700 Jhonattan Vegas +10000 +2500 +1100 Pat Perez +11000 +2000 +900 Nick Taylor +11000 +2000 +900 Mito Pereira +11000 +2000 +900 Lanto Griffin +11000 +2000 +900 Charley Hoffman +12000 +2200 +1000 Kevin Streelman +13000 +2200 +1000 Francesco Molinari +13000 +2800 +1100 Taylor Moore +13000 +2200 +1000 Bernd Wiesberger +13000 +2200 +1000 Patton Kizzire +13000 +2200 +1000 Joel Dahmen +14000 +2500 +1100 C.T. Pan +14000 +2200 +1000 Matt Kuchar +14000 +2500 +1100 Martin Laird +14000 +3500 +1600 Doc Redman +15000 +2800 +1100 Brendon Todd +15000 +2800 +1100 Matthias Schwab +15000 +2800 +1100 JJ Spaun +17000 +3500 +1600 Greyson Sigg +17000 +3500 +1600 Henrik Stenson +18000 +3500 +1200 Zach Johnson +18000 +2800 +1100 Danny Lee +18000 +3500 +1200 Carlos Ortiz +18000 +3500 +1600 Andrew Putnam +18000 +3500 +1600 Alex Smalley +18000 +3500 +1200 Sahith Theegala +18000 +3500 +1200 Graeme McDowell +20000 +4000 +2000 Emiliano Grillo +20000 +3500 +1600 David Lipsky +20000 +3500 +1600 Danny Willett +20000 +3500 +1200 Brian Stuard +20000 +3500 +1600 Branden Grace +20000 +3500 +1200 Austin Smotherman +20000 +4000 +2000 Adam Long +20000 +4000 +2000 Sam Ryder +20000 +4000 +2000 Dylan Wu +20000 +3500 +1200 Kramer Hickok +25000 +4000 +2000 Kevin Yu +25000 +6000 +3000 John Huh +25000 +3500 +1600 J.T. Poston +25000 +5000 +2500 Hank Lebioda +25000 +5000 +2500 Wyndham Clark +25000 +4000 +2000 Davis Riley +25000 +6000 +3000 Vincent Whaley +25000 +4000 +2000 Chez Reavie +25000 +4000 +2000 Vaughn Taylor +25000 +5000 +2500 Charl Schwartzel +25000 +5000 +2500 Trey Mullinax +25000 +6000 +3000 Stephan Jaeger +25000 +6000 +3000 Stewart Cink +25000 +3500 +1600 Adam Svensson +25000 +3500 +1200 Sean O'Hair +25000 +4000 +2000 Scott Stallings +25000 +2800 +1100 Ryan Brehm +25000 +4000 +2000 Matthew NeSmith +25000 +4000 +2000 Martin Kaymer +25000 +3500 +1200 Lee Hodges +25000 +4000 +2000 Joseph Bramlett +30000 +4000 +2000 Chad Ramey +30000 +3500 +1200 Tyler Duncan +30000 +6000 +3000 Callum Tarren +30000 +4000 +2000 Brice Garnett +30000 +4000 +2000 Sung Kang +30000 +5000 +2500 Bill Haas +30000 +6000 +3000 Scott Piercy +30000 +6000 +3000 Roger Sloan +30000 +5000 +2500 Peter Malnati +30000 +5000 +2500 Michael Thompson +30000 +4000 +2000 Bronson Burgoon +30000 +4000 +2000 Hayden Buckley +35000 +5000 +2500 Curtis Thompson +35000 +7000 +3500 Cameron Percy +35000 +7000 +3500 Tommy Gainey +35000 +8000 +4500 Andrew Novak +35000 +6000 +3000 Adam Schenk +35000 +6000 +2000 Robert Streb +35000 +7000 +3500 Nate Lashley +35000 +5000 +2500 Matt Wallace +35000 +6000 +3000 Kurt Kitayama +35000 +7000 +3500 Kyle Stanley +40000 +5000 +2500 Jim Herman +40000 +5000 +2500 Jimmy Walker +40000 +7000 +3500 James Hahn +40000 +6000 +3000 Henrik Norlander +40000 +5000 +2500 Harry Higgs +40000 +7000 +3500 Wesley Bryan +40000 +8000 +4500 Brandon Wu +40000 +4000 +2000 Seth Reeves +40000 +8000 +4500 Max McGreevy +40000 +6000 +3000 Luke Donald +40000 +7000 +3500 Austin Cook +40000 +6000 +3000 Kelly Kraft +50000 +8000 +4500 William McGirt +50000 +8000 +4500 Chesson Hadley +50000 +8000 +4500 Brian Gay +50000 +7000 +4500 Brandon Hagy +50000 +7000 +4500 Andrew Landry +50000 +8000 +4500 Seung-Yul Noh +50000 +8000 +4500 Paul Barjon +50000 +8000 +4500 Luke Guthrie +50000 +8000 +4500 Kiradech Aphibarnrat +50000 +8000 +4500 Jonas Blixt +80000 +13000 +6000 Greg Koch +80000 +13000 +6000 Davis Love III +80000 +13000 +6000 Richy Werenski +80000 +13000 +6000 Omar Uresti +80000 +13000 +6000 Martin Trainer +80000 +13000 +6000 Mark Hensby +80000 +13000 +6000 Blake Kennedy +80000 +13000 +6000 Andrew Mccain +80000 +13000 +6000

