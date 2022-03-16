How to watch the 2022 Valspar Championship via live online stream

This weekend’s PGA event is the Valspar Championship. The tournament will get started on Thursday, March 17th and run until Sunday, March 20th. The Valspar Championship takes place at the Copperhead Course at the Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor which is just outside of Tampa, Florida. Coverage of the event will air across NBC and the Golf Channel. Sam Burns won the tournament last year as it returned from being canceled by COVID-19 in 2020.

Live stream options for the 2022 Valspar Championship are through PGA Tour Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

To watch the 2022 Valspar Championship on NBC or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out NBC coverage on the NBC Live Stream or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

2 to 6 p.m. ET: General coverage

Coverage schedule, Round 3 and Final round

1 to 3 p.m. ET: General coverage

NBC, Peacock

3 to 6 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage