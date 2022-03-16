NBA playoff picture: Which East teams have been eliminated from contention?

The Eastern conference playoff picture is coming together as the 2021-22 NBA season winds down, with the 10 teams taking part in the bracket likely set. That will get narrowed down to eight teams after the play-in tournament. However, seeding in the East is still up for grabs as the top seed Miami Heat are just 4.5 games up on the No. 5 seed Boston Celtics.

Some teams have already been eliminated from playoff contention, while others are close to seeing their postseason hopes officially end. Here’s a look at which teams are now playing for next year.

East teams eliminated from playoff contention

The Pistons were always going to be a lottery team, but they’ve got a nice core going forward with Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant and Marvin Bagley. We’ll see if this group can take a step forward in 2022-23.

The Magic have not been able to produce a winning season despite having a long list of high-potential players enter the team over the last few seasons. We’ll see how long this rebuild drags on, but Orlando does have some decent players with Jalen Suggs, Jonathan Isaac and Wendell Carter Jr.