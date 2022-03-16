NBA playoff picture: Which West teams have been eliminated from contention?

The Western conference playoff picture is coming together as the 2021-22 NBA season wraps up, but there’s some intrigue around the play-in tournament. The No. 6 seed Denver Nuggets are just 1.5 games up on the No. 7 seed Minnesota Timberwolves, so there’s a possibility of a change there.

The No. 10 New Orleans Pelicans are just one game up on the Portland Trail Blazers and two games up on the San Antonio Spurs, which means several teams are still in contention to get into the play-in bracket. The No. 9 Los Angeles Lakers, who have struggled since the break, are 1.5 games up on the Pelicans. There’s a real chance LA misses the playoffs.

West teams eliminated from playoff contention

No teams have officially been eliminated in the Western conference, but the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder are close to seeing their seasons end. Both teams are in the early stages of deep rebuilds so they had no designs on the playoffs this year anyway.