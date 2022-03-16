Full list of tee times for Round 1 of Valspar Championship

The Master’s is on the horizon, but there are still three tournaments before we get there. This weekend’s PGA event is the Valspar Championship. The tournament will get started on Thursday, March 17th and runs until Sunday, March 20th. The Valspar Championship takes place at the Copperhead Course at the Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor which is just outside of Tampa, Florida. Coverage of the event will air across NBC and the Golf Channel. Sam Burns won the tournament last year after it was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.
The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 7:40 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 2-6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.
Featured groups for Thursday include:
- Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson, and Jason Day
- Viktor Hovland, Abraham Ancer, and Collin Morikawa
- Jason Kokrak, Brooks Koepka, and Louis Oosthuizen.nn
2022 Valspar Chapionship, first round tee times
|Time
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|Time
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|7:40 AM
|Tee #1
|Peter Malnati
|Bronson Burgoon
|Kramer Hickok
|7:40 AM
|Tee #10
|Andrew Putnam
|Chesson Hadley
|Kelly Kraft
|7:51 AM
|Tee #1
|Cameron Tringale
|Denny McCarthy
|Matthew NeSmith
|7:51 AM
|Tee #10
|Sean O'Hair
|Trey Mullinax
|Roger Sloan
|8:02 AM
|Tee #1
|Brice Garnett
|Seung-Yul Noh
|Hank Lebioda
|8:02 AM
|Tee #10
|Scott Piercy
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Sam Ryder
|8:13 AM
|Tee #1
|Stewart Cink
|Jim Herman
|Davis Love III
|8:13 AM
|Tee #10
|Dustin Johnson
|Bubba Watson
|Jason Day
|8:24 AM
|Tee #1
|Brendon Todd
|Lanto Griffin
|Zach Johnson
|8:24 AM
|Tee #10
|Viktor Hovland
|Abraham Ancer
|Collin Morikawa
|8:35 AM
|Tee #1
|Wesley Bryan
|Jimmy Walker
|Danny Willett
|8:35 AM
|Tee #10
|Jason Kokrak
|Brooks Koepka
|Louis Oosthuizen
|8:46 AM
|Tee #1
|Branden Grace
|Tyler Duncan
|Luke Donald
|8:46 AM
|Tee #10
|Martin Trainer
|Matt Kuchar
|Patton Kizzire
|8:57 AM
|Tee #1
|Ryan Brehm
|Chez Reavie
|C.T. Pan
|8:57 AM
|Tee #10
|J.T. Poston
|Nate Lashley
|Keegan Bradley
|9:08 AM
|Tee #1
|Jonas Blixt
|Bill Haas
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|9:08 AM
|Tee #10
|Alex Noren
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Adam Schenk
|9:19 AM
|Tee #1
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Kevin Streelman
|Doc Redman
|9:19 AM
|Tee #10
|Aaron Wise
|Danny Lee
|J.J. Spaun
|9:30 AM
|Tee #1
|Stephan Jaeger
|Greyson Sigg
|Callum Tarren
|9:30 AM
|Tee #10
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Alex Smalley
|Blake Kennedy
|9:41 AM
|Tee #1
|Chad Ramey
|Dylan Wu
|Kevin Yu
|9:41 AM
|Tee #10
|Brandon Wu
|Austin Smotherman
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|12:30 PM
|Tee #1
|Troy Merritt
|Austin Cook
|Vince Whaley
|12:30 PM
|Tee #10
|Brian Stuard
|Tommy Gainey
|Henrik Norlander
|12:41 PM
|Tee #1
|Kyle Stanley
|Cameron Percy
|Omar Uresti
|12:41 PM
|Tee #10
|Scott Stallings
|Wyndham Clark
|Hayden Buckley
|12:52 PM
|Tee #1
|Pat Perez
|Martin Kaymer
|Mito Pereira
|12:52 PM
|Tee #10
|James Hahn
|John Huh
|Mark Hensby
|1:03 PM
|Tee #1
|Kevin Kisner
|Justin Thomas
|Carlos Ortiz
|1:03 PM
|Tee #10
|Joel Dahmen
|Michael Thompson
|Andrew Landry
|1:14 PM
|Tee #1
|Shane Lowry
|Graeme McDowell
|Henrik Stenson
|1:14 PM
|Tee #10
|Brian Gay
|Richy Werenski
|William McGirt
|1:25 PM
|Tee #1
|Sam Burns
|Gary Woodland
|Xander Schauffele
|1:25 PM
|Tee #10
|Martin Laird
|Webb Simpson
|Francesco Molinari
|1:36 PM
|Tee #1
|Robert Streb
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Adam Long
|1:36 PM
|Tee #10
|Nick Taylor
|Sung Kang
|Charley Hoffman
|1:47 PM
|Tee #1
|Russell Knox
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Harold Varner III
|1:47 PM
|Tee #10
|Adam Hadwin
|Charl Schwartzel
|Lee Hodges
|1:58 PM
|Tee #1
|Brian Harman
|Emiliano Grillo
|Harry Higgs
|1:58 PM
|Tee #10
|Vaughn Taylor
|Matt Wallace
|Brandon Hagy
|2:09 PM
|Tee #1
|Sahith Theegala
|David Lipsky
|Bernd Wiesberger
|2:09 PM
|Tee #10
|Joseph Bramlett
|Seth Reeves
|Paul Barjon
|2:20 PM
|Tee #1
|Matthias Schwab
|Davis Riley
|Greg Koch
|2:20 PM
|Tee #10
|Kurt Kitayama
|Taylor Moore
|Andrew McCain
|2:31 PM
|Tee #1
|Adam Svensson
|Andrew Novak
|Luke Guthrie
|2:31 PM
|Tee #10
|Max McGreevy
|Curtis Thompson
|Jackson Suber