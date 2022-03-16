Full list of tee times for Round 1 of Valspar Championship

The Master’s is on the horizon, but there are still three tournaments before we get there. This weekend’s PGA event is the Valspar Championship. The tournament will get started on Thursday, March 17th and runs until Sunday, March 20th. The Valspar Championship takes place at the Copperhead Course at the Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor which is just outside of Tampa, Florida. Coverage of the event will air across NBC and the Golf Channel. Sam Burns won the tournament last year after it was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 7:40 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 2-6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Featured groups for Thursday include:

Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson, and Jason Day

Viktor Hovland, Abraham Ancer, and Collin Morikawa

Jason Kokrak, Brooks Koepka, and Louis Oosthuizen.nn