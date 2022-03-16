Titans plan to release Julio Jones, per report

Fouture Hall-of-Fame wide receiver Julio Jones will be released by the Titans, per ESPN’s Dianna Russini. Jones was getting paid as a Top-5 wide receiver and with his injury issues, that just wasn’t going to work out for the Titans. They will save %9.5 million in cap space after June 1st when he is off the books.

Jones can still play, but staying on the field has been difficult for him. Over the last two seasons with the Falcons and Titans, Jones has totaled 19 games played and four touchdowns. He will find a new home and could easily have a resurgent season if he can stay healthy, but teams aren’t going to pay him for the player he once was at this point in his career.

There are plenty of wide receiver needy teams that might take a chance on him. The Packers, Saints, and well, any team that could use a No. 3 receiver that could play like a No. 1 when healthy.