Myles Jack to sign two-year contract with Steelers, per report

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed linebacker Myles Jack to a two-year deal worth $16 million, per Adam Schefter. Jack spent his previous six seasons in the league with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who released him after signing Foye Oluokun in free agency.

Former Jaguars’ LB Myles Jack is expected to sign a two-year, $16 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2022

2021 performance

Jack played 16 games in 2021, but failed to register a single sack. He did have 62 combined tackles and was considered one of the few impact players on an otherwise poor Jacksonville defense. We’ll see if he can produce better numbers in Pittsburgh.

What it means for Steelers

This is an affordable deal for the Steelers, who continue to prioritize being elite on defense. Jack should be solid behind a great defensive line, anchored by T.J. Watt. The linebacker is still just 26 years old and should be a very productive player in Pittsburgh. The Steelers got a solid player who was stuck on a bad team, and Jack will be motivated by the new environment.