Report: Bills to sign TE OJ Howard to one-year deal

The Buffalo Bills are signing veteran TE OJ Howard to a one-year, $3.5 million contract worth up to $5 million, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Bills also brought in Pro-Bowl LB Von Miller on a six-year, $120 million deal not long before the Howard news came out. Howard, 27, was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 19th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Until now, he has played all of his five-year career with the Bucs so Howard is heading to a new home.

2021 Performance

In 2021, Howard played in all 17 games for the Buccaneers, but he was highly overshadowed by veteran tight end Rob Gronkowski in the offense. Due to this, Howard ended up with 14 receptions for only 135 yards and one touchdown.

This move to Buffalo will have him slot in alongside his new teammate and incumbent tight end Dawson Knox. Howard shouldn’t have to fight for playing time, but he enters another offense with a lot of mouths to feed. He has been a solid role player, but should see the field more for Buffalo in 2022.

What this means for the Buffalo Bills

The Bills had one of the better offenses in the NFL last season and it looks like they are looking to make it even better. Howard is entering his sixth year in the league and he has shown that he can be effective, especially in the red zone. The Bills have the weapons to score every time they enter the redzone now and it will be interesting to see all of the flexible ways that they use their roleplayers with the addition of Howard.