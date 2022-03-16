Raheem Mostert signs a one-year, $3.125 million deal with the Miami Dolphins, per source.

Former San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert is headed to the Miami Dolphins, per Ian Rapoport. The deal is for only one year and $3.125 million sending the veteran running back to the east coast.

Mostert will join his former offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel in Miami where he is now the head coach. Mostert went undrafted in 2015 and actually was signed to the Dolphins practice squad in September of that year. The Dolphins had to have him return kicks in a game in Week 2, and when they tried to move him back to the practice squad, he didn’t clear waivers and was claimed.

Mostert’s best season came in 2019 with the 49ers. He played in 16 games, ran the ball 137 times and had 772 yards with eight touchdowns.

2021 Performance

Injuries have plagued Mostert’s career and that was the case in 2021. He was able to play in only one game. His legs should be pretty fresh for the Dolphins because he was only able to log two carries before he went down with the knee injury that sidelined his entire season.

What does this mean for the Miami Dolphins?

It means they have a crowded running back room. Miami signed Chase Edmonds to a two-year deal earlier this week and they join incumbent running backs Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed as options in the backfield. At the very least, this brings in another back to compete for the starting job and Mostert could be the thunder to Edmonds’ lightning. The familiarity with McDaniel likely led to the signing so expect Mostert to be used in some fashion if he can stay healthy.