March Madness women’s bracket: Final scores, winners for every game in 2022 NCAA Women’s Tournament

The 2022 NCAA Women’s Tournament has arrived, and is rightfully using the March Madness branding for the first time. And also for the first time, after a Selection Sunday a field of 68 has been determined. The newly-christened four play-in games take place on Wednesday and Thursday before the first round gets started in full on Friday, March 18th. The South Carolina Gamecocks drew the No. 1 overall seed for the tournament, and look to win their second nation championship under head coach Dawn Staley.

The tournament will run from now until the championship game that will be held on Sunday, April 3rd. The first two rounds will be held on campus of the top 16 teams in the country, and four pre-determined regionals will host the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight. The action then moves to the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota for the two semifinal games on Friday, April 1st. The national title game is two days later and we will crown a new champion.

All pre-game odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

First Four

Wednesday, March 16

No. 16 Howard 55, No. 16 Incarnate Word 51

The Bison win their first NCAA Tournament game in program history after six tries. They’ll face the No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks in their first round matchup on Friday.

No. 11 Dayton vs. No. 11 DePaul: 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Spread: DePaul -2.5

Total: 153.5

Thursday, March 17

No. 16 Mount St. Mary’s vs. No. 16 Longwood: 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Spread: Longwood -4.5

Total: 135.5

No. 11 Florida State vs. No. 11 Missouri State: 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Spread: Missouri State -1.5

Total: 121.5