Stephen Curry leaves Wednesday’s game vs. Celtics

Golden State Warriors PG Stephen Curry left Wednesday’s game vs. the Boston Celtics due to a foot injury and did not return. Curry only played 14 minutes, scoring 3 points before exiting due to injury. There’s a chance Curry left the game due to precaution and the Warriors don’t want to risk him further injuring the foot.

The Warriors have won four straight games but are struggling against Boston without Curry. The Dubs recently got Draymond Green back in the lineup and are making a push in the Western Conference towards the playoffs, holding down the 3-seed. The Memphis Grizzlies have a 0.5 game on the Dubs entering play on Wednesday and will likely take a 1.0 game lead on Golden State with about a month to go in the regular season.