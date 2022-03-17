Allen Robinson to sign three-year contract with the Rams, per report

Former Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears star wide receiver has signed a three-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams, per a report by Tom Pelissero.

Robinson has shown throughout his eight-year career that he can be a playmaker on any team he’s put on. He’s eclipsed the 1,000 yard mark three times, once in Jacksonville and twice in Chicago. He also did this with some of the most suspect quarterback situations throughout his NFL career.

2021 performance

Last season was a bit of an anomaly for him. He only had 410 yards and one touchdown for the Bears. Granted, Chicago kept playing musical chairs with their quarterback position, so it made it hard to get any soort of consistent chemistry with a signal caller. He also only saw action in 12 games, which has been a bit of an issue for him.

During his eight years in pro football, he’s failed to play a complete season half of the time. He played 10 games his rookie year, 13 games in 2018, 12 games last year and he suffered a season-ending injury after just one game in 2017. Still, even while missing that time he’s still been very productive in two of those four seasons.

What it means for the Rams

The defending Super Bowl champs add to their arsenal with the signing of Robinson. The veteran receiver will fit in perfectly with Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, and Van Jefferson. We saw the Rams’ receiver core look unstoppable last season with Odell Beckham Jr., Kupp and Jefferson.

Robinson will give quarterback Matthew Stafford another wideout, who can do it all and stretch the field, when he’s healthy. With Robinson signing, this likely spells the end of OBJ returning to LA, who is rehabbing from a torn ACL.