No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 13 Vermont: Preview, picks for first round of 2022 NCAA Tournament

The 2022 NCAA Tournament is finally here, and on St. Patrick’s Day, Thursday March 17th the Vermont Catamounts will look to have their green be lucky as they take on the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The game tips at 9:20 PM EST and will be broadcast on TNT. Below we take a look at the matchup.

No. 4 Arkansas: 25-8 (13-5): At-Large

KenPom rating: 20 Overall, 40 Offense, 17 Defense

NET ranking: 20, (7-6 VS Quad 1)

Leading scorer: JD Notae 18.4 PPG

Key stat: 3-1 versus ranked opponents this season.

Arkansas is an very solid team and head coach Eric Musselman has done a great job since arriving in Fayetteville, and this is his second straight NCAA tournament appearance. The Razorbacks were solid defensively this season while playing in an extremely tough SEC.

Watch for Jaylin Williams against Ryan Davis in the paint. That should be a good battle all game.

No. 13 Vermont: 28-5 (17-1): Auto Bid

KenPom rating: 58 Overall, 44 Offense, 74 Defense

NET ranking: 52 (0-1 VS Quad 1)

Leading scorer: Ryan Davis 17.2 PPG

Key stat: The Catamounts lost just one conference game.

Coach John Becker has built a juggernaut in the American East at Vermont. Every year he has a star player who could make noise at a P5 school, and this year it’s Ryan Davis who has been fantastic all season long. The Catamounts have a legit shot at pulling off the big upset.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Point spread: Arkansas -5

Point total: 140

Moneyline: Arkansas -220, Vermont +280

The Pick

Against The Spread Pick: Vermont +5

Point total pick: Under 140

Pick to Win: Arkansas -220

I expect this to be a big defensive game and come down to the final play. I think Arkansas is the better team, but this is a game on upset watch. I’m leaning Arkansas moneyline, but the most confident pick on here for me is Vermont +5.

