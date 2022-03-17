No. 5 UConn vs. No. 12 New Mexico State: Preview, picks for first round of 2022 NCAA Tournament

No. 5 UConn is back in both the Big East and the NCAA Tournament, and they will face the No. 12 New Mexico State Aggies on Thursday at 6:50 PM ET in the first round of the NCAA

No. 5 UConn: 23-9 (13-6 Big East): At-Large

KenPom rating: 18 Overall, 21 Offense, 35 Defense

NET ranking: 17, (5-6 VS Quad 1)

Leading scorer: A.J. Cole 15.7 PPG

Key stat: UConn has three guys averaging 13+ PPG

UConn has been up and down this season, but at no point did we think they wouldn’t be in the NCAA Tournament. A.J. Cole has been a good leader, but Adam Sonogo is the most important piece to this Huskies team. If they want a shot at making a run in the NCAA Tournament, they will need Sonogo to play well.

No. 12 New Mexico State: 26-6 (14-4 WAC): Auto Bid

KenPom rating: 81 Overall, 87 Offense, 73 Defense

NET ranking: 79 (2-0 VS Quad 1)

Leading scorer: Teddy Allen 19.3 PPG

Key stat: 12-2 non-conference record including two quad 1 wins

Teddy Allen is the big story for this New Mexico State team. After a good year at Nebraska, Allen transferred to New Mexico State where he’s had a ton of success with 19.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per contest. When he’s quiet the Aggies struggle, and he’ll need a big day if we are to see another infamous 5-12 upset in the NCAA Tournament.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Point spread: UConn -6.5

Point total: 132

Moneyline: UConn -290, New Mexico State +230

The Pick

Against The Spread Pick: New Mexico State +6.5

Point total pick: Under 132

Pick to Win: UConn -290

In this game, UConn will likely win, but I expect the Aggies to keep it close. The big pick in this game for me is the under. I love under 133.5 because I don't see either team scoring a ton of points. UConn’s last four games have been under, so there is a trend here.

