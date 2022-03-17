No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Texas Southern: Preview, picks for first round of 2022 NCAA Tournament

The 2022 NCAA Tournament is finally here. On Thursday and Friday, we have a combined 32 games set to kick off. No. 1 Kansas will take on No. 16 Texas Southern Thursday at 9:57 PM EST on TruTV. Below we take a look at the matchup and my pick for it.

No. 1 Kansas: 28-6 (14-4): Auto Bid

KenPom rating: 6 Overall, 6 Offense, 29 Defense

NET ranking: 6, (12-5 VS Quad 1)

Leading scorer: Ochai Agbaji 19.7 PPG

Key stat: Kansas has the most quad 1 wins in the country

The Jayhawks are led by All-American guard Ochai Agbaji. He’s been tremendous all season, and has been a candidate for national player of the year. Coming off a Big 12 Tournament championship, Kansas is red-hot and could make a deep NCAA Tournament run.

No. 16 Texas Southern: 19-12 (13-5): Auto Bid

KenPom rating: 188 Overall, 270 Offense, 108 Defense

NET ranking: 197 (1-2 VS Quad 1)

Leading scorer: John Walker III 9.9 PPG

Key stat: Texas Southern averages five blocks per game

Texas Southern started their NCAA Tournament Tuesday night with a victory over Texas A&M-CC 76-67. The Tigers lean on their defense, averaging five blocks per game which ranks 20th in the country. But offensively they don't have anybody averaging even double-digits per game.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Point spread: Kansas -22

Point total: 145

Moneyline: Kansas -6500, Texas Southern +2200

The Pick

Against The Spread Pick: Kansas -22

Point total pick: Under 145

Pick to Win: Kansas -6500

The most confident pick I have in the tournament is Kansas -22. The talent gap here is massive, and putting KU’s defense against a team that can’t score is a recipe for a pasting. Kansas blows the Tigers out and I’m confident they win by 22+.

