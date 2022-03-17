The first round of the 2022 NCAA Women’s Tournament gets underway on Friday, March 18, as the First Four took place over the course of Wednesday and Thursday. 64 teams will battle to advance to the second round and beyond as the action tips off at 11:30 a.m. ET with No. 9 South Florida taking on No. 8 Miami.

Stanford will begin their quest to win a repeat title after taking home the championship in 2021. The Cardinals went 27-3 on the season, and come into the tournament on the back of a 20-game winning streak. There’s no reason to expect they won’t move past the first round, as the odds have the Cardinals favored by 32 points over No. 16 Montana State. The point total is set for 136.5 for this first round matchup as well, and there’s no reason the reigning champs shouldn’t win and most likely cover the spread as well. They come into the first round on the back of a big 73-48 win over No. 6 Utah in the Pac-12 Tournament championship.

If you’re looking for potential bracket busters, look no further than No. 11 Princeton, who will go up against No. 6 Kentucky on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. ET. Kentucky is favored by a narrow 1.5 points, with the point total at 129 for this 6/11 matchup. Princeton comes in as the defending Ivy League champions, having won that tournament the last three times in a row. They’re one of the smallest teams in the country, with their tallest starter coming in at just 6’1 from forward Ellie Mitchell, but they boast the No. 5 defensive rating in the country as they’ve held their opponents to just 50.9 points per game. They could be a real problem for the Wildcats in the first round.

Here are the complete first round odds for the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, via Wager Talk.

March 18

No. 8 Miami vs. No. 9 South Florida

Spread: Miami -1

Total: 110.5

No. 7 Colorado vs. No. 10 Creighton

Spread: Colorado -2

Total: 128.5

No. 7 Mississippi vs. No. 10 South Dakota

Spread: Mississippi -3.5

Total: 119

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 16 Howard

Spread: TBD

Total: TBD

No. 5 Virginia Tech vs. No. 12 FGCU

Spread: Virginia Tech -6

Total: 136.5

No. 8 Nebraska vs. No. 9 Gonzaga

Spread: Nebraska -1

Total: 131.5

No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 15 Hawaii

Spread: Baylor -29

Total: 133.5

No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 Illinois State

Spread: Iowa -19

Total: 151.5

No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 13 Delaware

Spread: Maryland -16

Total: 147.5

No. 7 Utah vs. No. 10 Arkansas

Spread: Utah -1

Total: 151.5

No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 16 Albany

Spread: Louisville -34

Total: 111.5

No. 6 Georgia vs. No. 11 Dayton

Spread: TBD

Total: TBD

No. 8 Kansas vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech

Spread: Georgia Tech -3

Total: 120

No. 2 Texas vs. No. 15 Fairfield

Spread: Texas -26

Total: 120.5

No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 14 UT Arlington

Spread: Iowa State -19.5

Total: 141

No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 16 Montana State

Spread: Stanford -32

Total: 136.5

March 19

Spread: Kansas State -3

Total: 119.5

No. 2 Connecticut vs. No. 15 Mercer

Spread: Connecticut -29.5

Total: 120.5

No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Villanova

Spread: BYU -11

Total: 127

No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 14 Charlotte

Spread: Indiana -16

Total: 125

No. 1 NC State vs. No. 16 Longwood/Mt. St. Mary’s

Spread: TBD

Total: TBD

No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Florida State/Missouri State

Spread: TBD

Total: TBD

No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Buffalo

Spread: Tennessee -10

Total: 138

No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 14 American

Spread: Michigan -24.5

Total: 122.5

No. 7 UCF vs. No. 10 Florida

Spread: UCF -6.5

Total: 116

No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Princeton

Spread: Kentucky -1.5

Total: 129

No. 3 LSU vs. No. 14 Jackson State

Spread: LSU -13.5

Total: 137.5

No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 Belmont

Spread: Oregon -10

Total: 127

No. 5 UNC vs. No. 12 Stephen F. Austin

Spread: UNC -11.5

Total: 128.5

No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 12 Massachusetts

Spread: Notre Dame -7.5

Total: 139.5

No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 13 UNLV

Spread: Arizona -12.5

Total: 131.5

No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 13 Indiana Purdue

Spread: Oklahoma -8

Total: 149.5

