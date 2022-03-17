No. 6 Colorado State vs. No. 11 Michigan: Preview, picks for first round of 2022 NCAA Tournament

The Colorado State Rams will face the Michigan Wolverines in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The game will tip-off at 12:15 p.m., with the broadcast handled by CBS in what is the featured game in the first TV window of March Madness in 2022.

No. 6 Colorado State: 25-5 (14-4 MWC): At-Large

KenPom rating: 34 Overall, 20 Offense, 84 Defense

NET ranking: 28, (5-3 VS Quad 1)

Leading scorer: David Roddy, 19.4 ppg.

Key stat: The Rams shoot 56.3% from two-point range, 10th best in America.

Roddy is one of the best players in college basketball, ranking as the 10th-best individual in college basketball this season according to KenPom.com. With five upperclassmen starters, the Rams can score with anyone.

But if they have a vulnerability it’s in getting easy looks in the half court, as they rebound only 21.8% of their misses.

No. 11 Michigan: 17-14 (11-9 Big Ten): At-large

KenPom rating: 32 Overall, 19 Offense, 88 Defense

NET ranking: 34, (5-10 VS Quad 1)

Leading scorer: Hunter Dickinson, 18.3 ppg

Key stat: Michigan generates a turnover on only 15% of opponent possessions

The Wolverines might not deserve to be here, having gone 5-5 in their last 10 and not winning two in a row since February 10th. While Dickinson is one of the top stars in the college game, what Michigan does well is generate looks in a variety of ways with plenty of upperclassmen such as guard Eli Brooks.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Point spread: Michigan -1

Point total: 137.5

Moneyline: Michigan -120, Colorado State +100

The Pick

Against The Spread Pick: Colorado State +1

Point total pick: Over 137.5

Pick to Win: Colorado State

The Wolverines just don’t defend well enough in the half court to stop the Rams, who can get to the rim or shoot the ball against anyone in the country. It’s just a bad matchup, and the team from the smaller league that had a better season should start to run away here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.