NCAA Tournament men’s basketball full TV schedule for Thursday, March 17

The 2022 NCAA Tournament officially got underway earlier this week with the First Four games to solidify the field of 64. That was a bit of an appetizer for the feast we’re about to experience starting Thursday when there’s college basketball on from noon until late into the night.

There are several games expected to be pretty close out of the 16 game slate on Thursday. But eight games are projected to have a spread of 10 points or more, with two games where the spread sits at over 20 points. Baylor (-21.5 over Norfolk State) and Gonzaga (-23.5 over Georgia State) are the biggest favorites hitting the court on the first full day of action.

There are a few really tight spreads too. Murray State is just a 1.5-point favorite over San Francisco. There are also seven other games where the spread is 5 points or less, with several of those where there’s a favorite by just 2 points.

Here’s the full list of games and where you can watch them while you procrastinate on work Thursday afternoon.

March Madness TV schedule: Thursday, March 17

12:15 p.m. ET —No. 6 Colorado State vs. No. 11 Michigan — CBS

12:40 p.m. ET — No. 4 Providence vs. No. 13 South Dakota State — truTV

1:45 p.m. ET — No. 8 Boise State vs. No. 9 Memphis — TNT

2:00 p.m. ET — No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Norfolk State —TBS

2:45 p.m. ET — No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Longwood —CBS

3:10 p.m. ET — No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 12 Richmond — truTV

4:15 p.m. ET — No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Georgia State — TNT

4:30 p.m. ET — No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Marquette — TBS

6:50 p.m. ET — No. 5 UConn vs. No. 12 New Mexico State — TNT

7:10 p.m. ET — No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s — CBS

7:20 p.m. ET — No. 5 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 12 Indiana — TBS

7:27 p.m. ET — No. 8 San Diego State vs. No. 9 Creighton — truTV

9:20 p.m. ET — No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 13 Vermont — TNT

9:40 p.m. ET — No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 10 San Francisco—CBS

9:50 p.m. ET — No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 13 Akron — TBS

9:57 p.m. ET — No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Texas Southern — truTV