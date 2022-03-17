Which games are Bill Raftery, Jim Nantz announcing in the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament?

With the NCAA Tournament getting underway this week, there will be a whole bunch of games for basketball fans to watch as 67 games will take place before a 2022 champion is crowned.

While the players and coaches from each school have spent an entire season preparing for this tournament, the broadcasters involved in each game have a long road ahead of them as well. We’re taking a look specifically at the partnership of Bill Raftery and Jim Nantz, who will be heavily involved in calling these games at CBS throughout the competiton.

They’ll both get started with four games in the first round on Friday, with their first game tipping off at 12:40 p.m. ET, wrapping up with a late one as Michigan State takes on Davidson at 9:40 p.m. The duo will be teaming up with Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson as they lock down the games taking place at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC.

Nantz has been with CBS Sports since 1985 and has called a countless number of events, including plenty of NFL, NCAA, and PGA action. He’s been honored multiple times for his play-by-play work with CBS, including a pair of Sports Emmy Award honors back in 2008 and 2009. Regardless of any opinions about him, the 62-year-old has had a storied broadcasting career and has shown no signs of slowing down as of late.

Bill Raftery, a former NCAA basketball coach from 1963-1981, he’s been dropping his famed catch phrases as an analyst and color commentator for over 33 years. He’s spent time on many of the big networks, including CBS, ESPN, and Fox as he’s called a countless number of basketball games throughout his career. He’s also a four-time Sports Emmy Award winner for Outstanding Sports Event Analyst.

Now 78 years old, he’s been paired up with Jim Nantz and Grant Hill at CBS since 2014, serving as the primary broadcasting team for an endless number of NCAA basketball games. They’ll get back at it again this weekend, starting with the first round on Friday as they’ll be on the broadcast for all four games in Greenville together.

Here’s a full list of the games they’ll be calling in the first round. While the assignments for the second round and beyond haven’t been released yet, we know they’ll be in Greenville, South Carolina for the opening weekend games at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Friday, March 18; Greenville, South Carolina First & Second Round Venue

#2 Auburn vs. #15 Jacksonville State, 12:40 p.m. ET

#7 USC vs. #10 Miami, 3:10 p.m. ET

#2 Duke vs. #15 Cal State Fullteron, 7:10 p.m. ET

#7 Michigan State vs. #10 Davidson, 9:40 p.m. ET