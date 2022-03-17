Best lineup strategy for Pistons vs. Magic NBA Showdown

Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons will continue their three-game road trip tonight against Cole Anthony and the Orlando Magic. This the only game in the Association tonight as the NCAA Tournament takes center stage on Thursday. This game features a few solid DFS plays that could end up making or breaking your lineup. Many DFS players will opt to put Cunningham or Wendell Carter Jr. in their captain spots, which would not be bad ideas.

However, where you can really separate yourself from your opponent is with the FLEX picks, in which both teams have some interesting choices. Let’s go over the Showdown fantasy outlook for the game for contests on DraftKings.

Captain’s Picks

Saddiq Bey ($11,700) - If Cunningham does not play for a second-straight game due to an illness, then Bey is the next logical option for a Pistons’ captain. Jerami Grant would’ve been another good option in this spot, but he’s out with right knee inflammation.

This season, Bey has played well in his second year, averaging 15.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 30.1 fantasy points per game. He has scored in double-figures in three out of his last five games. The former Villanova standout is also averaging 24.1 fantasy points per game over that time. The Magic are ranked 24th against SFs (OPRK), which makes this a good matchup for Bey.

Cole Anthony ($12,600) - This spot would be reserved for Carter Jr., but he’s questionable with a sprained left ankle. Therefore, the next man up is Anthony, who has scored in double figures in 10 straight games since the NBA All-Star break.

In his last five games, the former UNC standout guard has been on a tear with three-straight games with 30-plus fantasy points. The Pistons aren’t a great matchup for Anthony as they are ranked first against PGs (OPRK) this season. However, if there’s no Cunningham, I think Anthony will be able to exploit some of the other matchups.

FLEX Plays

Marvin Bagley III ($7,600) - The former Sacramento Kings forward has shined with the Detroit Pistons since being acquired at the mid-February trade deadline. Bagley has looked like the player everybody believed in at Duke. In 10 games with Detroit, he’s averaging 14.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

He’ll likely be in the starting lineup tonight as the Pistons are without Grant and second-year big man Isaiah Stewart. The 23-year-old big man is averaging 30.4 fantasy points per game in his last five games and will be facing an Orlando front court that is ranked 26th against PF/Cs (OPRK) this season.

Mo Bamba ($7,200) - If Carter Jr. is limited in anyway or does not play, then we should see a ton of Bamba against a battered Pistons’ frontcourt tonight. The young center is a volatile boom or bust option in DFS.

Sometimes, Bamba will give you a 20-10 double-double, and there are other times where he will only give you a few points and boards. In his last five games, he’s only had double-digit rebounds twice and 10 or more points once. However, Bamba is still averaging 25.8 fantasy points per game over that span.

Fades

Franz Wagner ($7,000) - It’s tough to put Wagner on the fade list because he’s having a solid rookie season. However, his offense has been hit or miss as of late. But he’s made up for it by grabbing rebounds and dishing out assists.

Wagner is coming off a 16-point outing in a blowout loss to the Nets earlier week, where he shot 5-of-13 from the field and 2-of-2 from three-point range. He also scored 22.3 fantasy points in that contest. But in the previous four games, the former Michigan standout was held to single digits three times. He has a favorable matchup tonight against Detroit, but if Carter Jr. does play, Wagner becomes the third-scoring option.

Kelly Olynyk ($4,000) - The veteran big man has only scored 10 or more points once in the last seven games. Olynyk posted 12 points, four rebounds, and four assists last week against the Chicago Bulls.

Coincidentally, he also scored 22.5 fantasy points, making it the first time since Feb. 27 that Olynyk scored 20 or more fantasy points. With Detroit missing a couple of players, Olynyk seems to be a logical option to put in your lineup. But can you count on him to be the FLEX difference? That’s tough to answer.

The Outcome

Both teams are desperate for win as they are each riding losing streaks. However, the Magic are the healthier team coming into the game, so I’m going to give them the edge. But if Cade Cunningham plays then, it would give the Pistons, who are three-point underdogs on DraftKings Sportsbook a chance to win.

Final score: Magic 115 Pistons 108