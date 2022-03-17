Best player prop bets to consider for Michigan-Colorado State in 2022 NCAA Tournament first round matchup

In the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament, the No. 6 Colorado State Rams will take on the No. 11 Michigan Wolverines in the South Region. The Rams had a 23-11 overall record with a 13-5 record in Missouri Valley conference games, and the Wolverines went 17-14 in the regular season and 11-9 in conference play. When looking at betting on the first-round games, here are our two best player props to consider in this matchup.

#6 Colorado State vs. #11 Michigan player prop bets

Isaiah Stevens — Over 4.5 assists (+100)

Stevens led the Rams with 4.8 assists per game in the regular season. The junior guard also ranked second for points per game with 14.9 so he is a big part of their offense. He has had at least five assists in three of his last five games, and the Rams are going to need to work the ball around to find an opening against the Wolverines' defense.

The other thing benefitting Stevens slinging the ball around the court for assists is that Michigan doesn’t force a lot of turnovers on defense. They are sporting a 15.0% turnover percentage which ranks 335th out of 358 qualified teams. Stevens will be able to take a few more chances finding his open teammates and this will allow him to hit the over.

Hunter Dickinson — Over 8.5 rebounds (+105)

Dickinson is the Wolverines 7’1 sophomore center that often dominated teams in the 2022 season, leading Michigan in both points (18.3) and rebounds (8.3) per game. He had at least nine rebounds in four of his last five games dating back to the end of the regular season.

The Rams are horrible at cleaning up the offensive glass. They are coming down with only 21.8% of potential offensive rebounds, which ranks as the 19th worst among Division 1 teams. Dickinson has two inches on the tallest player for the Rams and they only have three players over 6’6, so he shouldn’t have trouble racking up the rebounds.

