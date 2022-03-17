Best player prop bets to consider for South Dakota State vs. Providence in First Round of 2022 NCAA Tournament

In the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament, the Providence Friars will take on the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Friars had an overall record of 25-5 and went 14-3 against Big East opponents, while he Jackrabbits went 30-4 in the regular season with an undefeated conference record. When looking at betting on the first-round games, here are two of the best player props to consider in this matchup.

#4 Providence vs. #13 South Dakota State prop bets

Noah Horchler — Over 7.5 rebounds (-140)

Horchler led the Friars with 8.3 rebounds per game. He only hit that mark in two of his last five games, but I think he is able to surpass it in the first round against the Jackrabbits. He tends to bring in at least five rebounds a game, and with how good of a shooting team the Jackrabbits are, you may not think he will have many boards to bring in.

South Dakota State is bringing in only 24% of their potential offensive rebounds which ranks 299th among Division 1 teams. Yes they make a lot of their shots, but when they do miss they aren’t great at grabbing the boards. Enter Horchler. He is going to be a rebounding machine on both sides of the ball for the Friars in the first round.

Douglas Wilson — Over 19.5 points (-105)

Wilson led the Jackrabbits with his 16.5 points per game this season. The senior forward dropped a double-double in the Summit League championship game with 21 points and 11 rebounds over 34 minutes of gameplay. Wilson scored at least 20 points in four of his last five games.

According to KenPom, South Dakota State has the highest effective field goal percentage in the country shooting 59.7%. They have the best three-point percentage (44.25%) and the ninth-highest two-point percentage (56.3%) among Division 1 teams. Wilson plays a large part in that and his efficiency will help him hit the over.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.