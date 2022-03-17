Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Valspar Championship

The Master’s is on the horizon, but there are still three tournaments before we get there. This weekend’s PGA event is the Valspar Championship. The tournament gets started on Thursday, March 17th and runs until Sunday, March 20th. The Valspar Championship takes place at the Copperhead Course at the Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor which is just outside of Tampa, Florida. Coverage of the event will air across NBC and the Golf Channel. Sam Burns won the tournament last year after it was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Round 2 gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 7:40 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the Valspar Championship on Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA Tour LIVE will also air coverage of Round 2 from 7:30 a.m to 6 p.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2022 Valspar Championship on Friday. The featured groups on Friday are the trio of Shane Lowry, Graeme McDowell and Henrik Stenson and the trio of Sam Burns, Gary Woodland and Xander Schauffele. That first trio tees off at 8:24 a.m. ET on Tee #10 and the second trio tees off at 8:35 a.m. ET also on Tee #10.