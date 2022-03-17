Best player prop bets to consider for Tennessee vs. Longwood in First Round of 2022 NCAA Tournament

In the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament, the Tennessee Volunteers will take on the Longwood Lancers. The Volunteers went 26-7 in the regular season and 14-4 in conference play on their way to an SEC Tournament championship, while the Lancers had an overall record of 26-6 and went 15-1 against Big South opponents. When looking at betting on the first-round games, here are the two best player props to consider in this matchup.

#3 Tennessee vs. #14 Longwood player prop bets

Santiago Vescovi — Over 3.5 Made Threes (-120)

Vescovi dropped 13.4 points per game for the Volunteers which was the second-highest average on the team. He also shot 39.6% from beyond the arc, and has made at least three three-pointers in three of his last five games. Tennessee ranks 61st among Division 1 teams in three-point percentage, and that mark is mainly due to how good Vescovi has been from deep.

The Lancers are holding opponents to 31% shooting from three which ranks 46th out of 358 qualified teams. Here’s the thing though, they are really bad at every other aspect of their defense. For example, they rank 319 of 358 in defending two-pointers. Tennessee’s offense should roll in this one and even though the Lancers may slow down Vescovi, I think he still connects on at least four deep shots in the game.

Isaiah Wilkins — Over 10.5 points (+110)

Wilkins averaged 12.8 points per game in the regular season which was fueled by his 40.5% shooting from three. He was second on the Lancers in points per game and his 6.3 rebounds per game led the team. Wilkins is really good at cleaning up misses and converting putbacks.

Tennessee is holding their opponents to shooting 31.2% on their three-point attempts and 45.8% on two-pointers. Just because they have a good defense doesn’t mean that Wilkins isn’t going to be able to score. He has scored at least 11 points in three of his last five games, and is versatile enough that he will get at over double digits in this matchup.

