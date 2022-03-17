Best player prop bets to consider for Gonzaga vs. Georgia State in First Round of 2022 NCAA Tournament

In the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament, the Gonzaga Bulldogs will take on the Georgia State Panthers. The Bulldogs rolled to a 26-3 overall record and the overall No. 1 seed in the tournament, while the Panthers went 18-10 in the regular season and 9-5 in Sun Belt conference games.

As the No. 3 seed, Georgia State won the Sun Belt Tournament for the automatic bid into the NCAA’s Big Dance. When looking at betting on the first-round games, here are two best player props to consider in this matchup.

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Georgia State player prop bets

Andrew Nembhard — Over 6.5 assists (-130)

The rebounding mark for Chet Holmgren was a little too rich for my blood, so I am going with Nembhard and his ability to find his teammates in space. He leads Gonzaga with 5.7 assists per game which is also the 14th most in the NCAA, and had seven assists in three of his last five games.

The Bulldogs are the best two-point shooting team in the country, connecting on 60.9% of their attempts from the field. They are set up for this success by Nembhard who is able to fit passes into tight windows and find teammates at optimal times. He hits the over in this game even if they blow out the Panthers.

Eliel Nsoseme — Over 9.5 points (-145)

Nsoseme is second on the Panthers with 9.4 points per game. He hit double-digit scoring in each of the Sun Belt conference tournament games. Nsoseme has at least 10 points in four of his last five games.

Gonzaga should easily roll to a victory in this one. Georgia State will likely be playing from behind most of the game, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be opportunities for Nsoseme to get at least 10 points. The Bulldogs probably will rest their starters early they are predicting a deep tournament run, and the pace of the game should provide plenty of opportunities. This would benefit Nsoseme, but even if the Zags keep everybody in I still think he finds his way to 10 points.

