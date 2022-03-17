 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Best player prop bets to consider for North Carolina vs. Marquette in First Round of 2022 NCAA Tournament

We go over some top player props to consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for North Carolina vs. Marquette in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

By Collin Sherwin
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot dunks against Virginia Tech Hokies guard Storm Murphy during the first half of the ACC Tournament semifinal game at Barclays Center. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

In the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament, the North Carolina Tar Heels will take on the Marquette Golden Eagles. UNC went 24-9 overall and 15-5 when playing ACC opponents. The Golden Eagles went 19-12 in the regular season and 11-8 in conference play. When looking at betting on the first round games, here are the two best player props to consider in this matchup.

No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Marquette player prop bets

Armando Bacot — Over 16.5 points (-125)

Who is guarding this guy on Marquette? Bacot has gone over this number in four of his last five games, and Marquette doesn’t have a front court player that can contain the versatile 6’10 big man. While 6’10 Kur Kuath may get some looks on Bacot, he’s too much of a liability on the other end to stay out there for long.

Justin Lewis — Under 17.5 points (-105)

It’s just a bad matchup for the Golden Eagles, who will need to be guard-oriented to compete today. Lewis is 6’7, but will have a tough time getting stick backs, and don’t look for too many plays to be run for the freshman forward today either.

