Best player prop bets to consider for Arkansas vs. Vermont in First Round of 2022 NCAA Tournament

In the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament, the Arkansas Razorbacks will take on the Vermont Catamounts on Thursday at KeyBank Center in Buffalo. The Razorbacks were a surprise in the SEC this year going 25-8 overall and 13-5 in conference play. The Catamounts stormed their way to an America East conference championship with a 28-5 overall record and 17-1 record in conference play.

When looking at betting on the first round games, here are the two of the best player props to consider in this matchup from DraftKings Sportsbook.

No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 13 Vermont player prop bets

JD Notae — Over 3.5 assists (-140)

It’s not the best odds available, but Notae should sail over this threshold. The point guard for the Hogs has gone over this number in four of his last five games, and the Catamounts will want to get the ball out of his hands. That means plenty of opportunities to find teammates cutting to the rim with and athleticism the Catamounts can’t match.

Ryan Davis — Over 17.5 points (+105)

We know the Cats are going to take a ton of threes today, because that’s what the No. 3 team in America in eFG% does. But Davis at 6’8 is averaging 17.2 ppg on 42.3% from downtown this season. And his size is the key here, as the length and athleticism of the Hogs should mean he’s one of the few guys on the court that can get his shot off in rhythm.

This isn’t an America East Conference defense their facing, so look for Davis to get plenty more chances than usual.

