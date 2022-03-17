 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NIT bracket 2022: Who is playing in the second round and when/where are they playing

The NIT wrapped up its first round on Wednesday. We break down who advanced and when they’ll play in the second round.

By Erik Buchinger Updated
NCAA Basketball: Virginia at Louisville Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The first round of the 2022 NIT is in the books, and all four No. 1 seeds are still in contention with the SMU Mustangs, Dayton Flyers, Oklahoma Sooners and Texas A&M Aggies all advancing to Round 2 with victories.

If your favorite team just missed out on the NCAA Tournament and is in this field or you’re simply not getting enough college basketball in this weekend, here’s a look at the second round slate of the NIT.

Second round schedule

No. 1 Texas A&M vs. Oregon — Saturday, March 19th — Noon ET — ESPN
No. 3 VCU vs. No. 2 Wake Forest — Saturday, March 19th — 4:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+
Northern Iowa vs. No. 2 BYU — Saturday, March 19th — 9:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+
No. 3 Florida vs. No. 2 Xavier — Sunday, March 20th — 1:00 p.m. ET — ESPN
No. 1 Dayton vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt — Sunday, March 20th — 3:00 p.m. ET — ESPN2
No. 1 SMU vs. No. 4 Washington State — Sunday, March 20th — 3:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+
Virginia vs. No. 2 North Texas — Sunday, March 20th — 6:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+
No. 1 Oklahoma vs. St. Bonaventure — Sunday, March 20th — 8:00 p.m. ET — ESPNU

More From DraftKings Nation