NIT bracket 2022: Who is playing in the second round and when/where are they playing

The first round of the 2022 NIT is in the books, and all four No. 1 seeds are still in contention with the SMU Mustangs, Dayton Flyers, Oklahoma Sooners and Texas A&M Aggies all advancing to Round 2 with victories.

If your favorite team just missed out on the NCAA Tournament and is in this field or you’re simply not getting enough college basketball in this weekend, here’s a look at the second round slate of the NIT.

Second round schedule

No. 1 Texas A&M vs. Oregon — Saturday, March 19th — Noon ET — ESPN

No. 3 VCU vs. No. 2 Wake Forest — Saturday, March 19th — 4:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Northern Iowa vs. No. 2 BYU — Saturday, March 19th — 9:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

No. 3 Florida vs. No. 2 Xavier — Sunday, March 20th — 1:00 p.m. ET — ESPN

No. 1 Dayton vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt — Sunday, March 20th — 3:00 p.m. ET — ESPN2

No. 1 SMU vs. No. 4 Washington State — Sunday, March 20th — 3:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Virginia vs. No. 2 North Texas — Sunday, March 20th — 6:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

No. 1 Oklahoma vs. St. Bonaventure — Sunday, March 20th — 8:00 p.m. ET — ESPNU