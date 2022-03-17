2022 NFL Draft order with comp picks ahead of the potential QB trades

This offseason, we’ve seen two starting quarterbacks already traded (Russell Wilson and Carson Wentz) and there could be more on the horizon with the 2022 NFL Draft quickly approaching. The next domino to fall seems to be Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who could end up somewhere in the NFC South.

If Watson chooses the Atlanta Falcons, then we could see Matt Ryan heading elsewhere to finish out his career. The Falcons have eight picks in the draft, including the eighth overall pick in first round.

And then there’s Baker Mayfield, who seems to be on his way out in Cleveland and will be donning some new colors in 2022. The Browns also have eight selections in the draft, which includes 13th overall in the first round. We can’t forget about the New Orleans Saints, who have the 18th pick in the draft and seven selections overall. Finally, the Carolina Panthers, who are also in the running for Watson, have six picks in next month’s draft.