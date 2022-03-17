2022 NFL Draft order with comp picks ahead of the potential QB trades

This offseason, we’ve seen two starting quarterbacks already traded (Russell Wilson and Carson Wentz) and there could be more on the horizon with the 2022 NFL Draft quickly approaching. The next domino to fall seems to be Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who could end up somewhere in the NFC South.
If Watson chooses the Atlanta Falcons, then we could see Matt Ryan heading elsewhere to finish out his career. The Falcons have eight picks in the draft, including the eighth overall pick in first round.
And then there’s Baker Mayfield, who seems to be on his way out in Cleveland and will be donning some new colors in 2022. The Browns also have eight selections in the draft, which includes 13th overall in the first round. We can’t forget about the New Orleans Saints, who have the 18th pick in the draft and seven selections overall. Finally, the Carolina Panthers, who are also in the running for Watson, have six picks in next month’s draft.
2022 NFL Draft order
|Full draft order (3/17)
|1) Jacksonville Jaguars
|2) Detroit Lions
|3) Houston Texans
|4) New York Jets
|5) New York Giants
|6) Carolina Panthers
|7) New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)
|8) Atlanta Falcons
|9) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)
|10) New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)
|11) Washington Commanders
|12) Minnesota Vikings
|13) Cleveland Browns
|14) Baltimore Ravens
|15) Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins)
|16) Philadelphia Eagles (from Indianapolis Colts)
|17) Los Angeles Chargers
|18) New Orleans Saints
|19) Philadelphia Eagles
|20) Pittsburgh Steelers
|21) New England Patriots
|22) Las Vegas Raiders
|23) Arizona Cardinals
|24) Dallas Cowboys
|25) Buffalo Bills
|26) Tennessee Titans
|27) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|28) Green Bay Packers
|29) Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco 49ers)
|30) Kansas City Chiefs
|31) Cincinnati Bengals
|32) Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)
|33) Jacksonville Jaguars
|34) Detroit Lions
|35) New York Jets
|36) New York Giants
|37) Houston Texans
|38) New York Jets (from Carolina Panthers)
|39) Chicago Bears
|40) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)
|41) Seattle Seahawks
|42) Indianapolis Colts (from Washington Commanders)
|43) Atlanta Falcons
|44) Cleveland Browns
|45) Baltimore Ravens
|46) Minnesota Vikings
|47) Washington Commanders (from Indianapolis Colts)
|48) Chicago Bears (from Los Angeles Chargers)
|49) New Orleans Saints
|50) Miami Dolphins
|51) Philadelphia Eagles
|52) Pittsburgh Steelers
|53) Las Vegas Raiders
|54) New England Patriots
|55) Arizona Cardinals
|56) Dallas Cowboys
|57) Buffalo Bills
|58) Atlanta Falcons (from Tennessee Titans)
|59) Green Bay Packers
|60) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|61) San Francisco 49ers
|62) Kansas City Chiefs
|63) Cincinnati Bengals
|64) Denver Broncos (from Los Angeles Rams)
|65) Jacksonville Jaguars
|66) Detroit Lions
|67) New York Giants
|68) Houston Texans
|69) New York Jets
|70) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Carolina Panthers)
|71) Chicago Bears
|72) Seattle Seahawks
|73) Indianapolis Colts (from Washington Commanders)
|74) Atlanta Falcons
|75) Denver Broncos
|76) Baltimore Ravens
|77) Minnesota Vikings
|78) Cleveland Browns
|79) Los Angeles Chargers
|80) Houston Texans (from New Orleans Saints)
|81) New York Giants (from Miami Dolphins)
|82) Indianapolis Colts
|83) Philadelphia Eagles
|84) Pittsburgh Steelers
|85) New England Patriots
|86) Las Vegas Raiders
|87) Arizona Cardinals
|88) Dallas Cowboys
|89) Buffalo Bills
|90) Tennessee Titans
|91) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|92) Green Bay Packers
|93) San Francisco 49ers
|94) Kansas City Chiefs
|95) Cincinnati Bengals
|96) Denver Broncos (from Los Angeles Rams)
|97) Detroit Lions (compensatory selection)
|98) New Orleans Saints (compensatory selection)
|99) Cleveland Browns (special compensatory selection)
|100) Baltimore Ravens (special compensatory selection)
|101) New Orleans Saints (special compensatory selection)
|102) Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco 49ers; special compensatory selection)
|103) Kansas City Chiefs (special compensatory selection)
|104) Los Angeles Rams (special compensatory selection)
|105) San Francisco 49ers (special compensatory selection)
|106) Jacksonville Jaguars
|107) Cleveland Browns (from Detroit Lions)
|108) Houston Texans
|109) Seattle Seahawks (from New York Jets)
|110) Baltimore Ravens (from New York Giants)
|111) New York Jets (from Carolina Panthers)
|112) New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)
|113) Washington Commanders
|114) Atlanta Falcons
|115) Denver Broncos
|116) Denver Broncos (from Seattle Seahawks)
|117) New York Jets (from Minnesota Vikings)
|118) Cleveland Browns
|119) Baltimore Ravens
|120) New Orleans Saints
|121) Miami Dolphins
|122) Indianapolis Colts
|123) Los Angeles Chargers
|124) Philadelphia Eagles
|125) Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh Steelers)
|126) Las Vegas Raiders
|127) New England Patriots
|128) Baltimore Ravens (from Arizona Cardinals)
|129) Dallas Cowboys
|130) Buffalo Bills
|131) Tennessee Titans
|132) Green Bay Packers
|133) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|134) San Francisco 49ers
|135) Kansas City Chiefs
|136) Cincinnati Bengals
|137) Carolina Panthers (from Los Angeles Rams through Houston Texans)
|138) Pittsburgh Steelers (compensatory selection)
|139) Baltimore Ravens (compensatory selection)
|140) Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)
|141) Baltimore Ravens (compensatory selection)
|142) Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection)
|143) Tennessee Titans (compensatory selection)
|144) Carolina Panthers (from Jacksonville Jaguars)
|145) Denver Broncos (from Detroit Lions)
|146) New York Jets
|147) New York Giants
|148) Chicago Bears (from Houston Texans)
|149) Carolina Panthers
|150) Chicago Bears
|151) Atlanta Falcons
|152) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)
|153) Seattle Seahawks
|154) Philadelphia Eagles (from Washington Commanders)
|155) Dallas Cowboys (from Cleveland Browns)
|156) Minnesota Vikings (from Baltimore Ravens)
|157) Jacksonville Jaguars (Minnesota Vikings)
|158) Miami Dolphins
|159) Indianapolis Colts
|160) Los Angeles Chargers
|161) New Orleans Saints
|162) Philadelphia Eagles
|163) New York Jets (from Pittsburgh Steelers)
|164) Las Vegas Raiders (from New England Patriots)
|165) Las Vegas Raiders
|166) Philadelphia Eagles (from Arizona Cardinals)
|167) Dallas Cowboys
|168) Buffalo Bills
|169) Tennessee Titans
|170) New England Patriots (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)*
|171) Green Bay Packers
|172) San Francisco 49ers
|173) New York Giants (from Kansas City Chiefs through Baltimore Ravens)
|174) Cincinnati Bengals
|175) Los Angeles Rams
|176) Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)
|177) Detroit Lions (compensatory selection)
|178) Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)
|179) Indianapolis Colts (compensatory selection)
|180) Jacksonville Jaguars
|181) Detroit Lions
|182) New York Giants
|183) Houston Texans
|184) Minnesota Vikings (from New York Jets)
|185) Buffalo Bills (from Carolina Panthers)* *
|186) Chicago Bears
|187) San Francisco 49ers (from Denver Broncos)
|188) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Seattle Seahawks)
|189) Washington Commanders
|190) Atlanta Falcons
|191) Minnesota Vikings (from Baltimore Ravens through Kansas City Chiefs)* *
|192) Minnesota Vikings
|193) Dallas Cowboys (from Cleveland Browns)
|194) Philadelphia Eagles (from Indianapolis Colts)
|195) Los Angeles Chargers
|196) Baltimore Ravens (from Miami Dolphins)
|197) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Philadelphia Eagles)
|198) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Pittsburgh Steelers)
|199) Carolina Panthers (from Las Vegas Raiders)
|200) New England Patriots
|201) Arizona Cardinals
|202) Cleveland Browns (from Dallas Cowboys)
|203) Buffalo Bills
|204) Tennessee Titans
|205) Houston Texans (from Green Bay Packers)
|206) Denver Broncos (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers through New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles)
|207) Houston Texans (from San Francisco 49ers through New York Jets)
|208) Pittsburgh Steelers (from Kansas City Chiefs)* *
|209) Cincinnati Bengals
|210) New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams)
|211) Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection)
|212) Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection)
|213) Atlanta Falcons (compensatory selection)
|214) Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection)
|215) Arizona Cardinals (compensatory selection)
|216) Indianapolis Colts (compensatory selection)
|217) Detroit Lions (compensatory selection)
|218) Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection)
|219) Tennessee Titans (compensatory selection)
|220) San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection)
|221) San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection)
|222) Jacksonville Jaguars
|223) Cleveland Browns (from Detroit Lions)
|224) Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans through New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens)
|225) Pittsburgh Steelers (from New York Jets)
|226) Cincinnati Bengals (from New York Giants)
|227) Las Vegas Raiders (from Carolina Panthers)
|228) Green Bay Packers (from Chicago Bears through Houston Texans)
|229) Seattle Seahawks
|230) Washington Commanders
|231) Buffalo Bills (from Atlanta Falcons)
|232) Denver Broncos
|233) Kansas City Chiefs (from Minnesota Vikings)
|234) Detroit Lions (from Cleveland Browns)
|235) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Baltimore Ravens)
|236) Los Angeles Chargers
|237) New Orleans Saints
|238) Los Angeles Rams (from Miami Dolphins)
|239) Indianapolis Colts
|240) Washington Commanders (from Philadelphia Eagles through Indianapolis Colts)
|241) Pittsburgh Steelers
|242) Carolina Panthers (from New England Patriots through Miami Dolphins)
|243) Kansas City Chiefs (from Las Vegas Raiders through New England Patriots)
|244) Arizona Cardinals
|245) Houston Texans (from Dallas Cowboys)
|246) Buffalo Bills
|247) Miami Dolphins (from Tennessee Titans)
|248) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|249) Green Bay Packers
|250) Minnesota Vikings (from San Francisco 49ers through Denver Broncos)
|251) Kansas City Chiefs
|252) Cincinnati Bengals
|253) Los Angeles Rams
|254) Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection)
|255) Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection)
|256) Arizona Cardinals (compensatory selection)
|257) Arizona Cardinals (compensatory selection)
|258) Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)
|259) Kansas City Chiefs (compensatory selection)
|260) Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection)
|261) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (compensatory selection)
|262) San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection)