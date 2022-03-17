Key injuries to watch for during 2022 NCAA Tournament

Being healthy at the right time is key for any team making a run in the NCAA Tournament. One missing player in the wrong matchup can be the difference between cutting down the nets and flying home early.

Here’s a look at some of the key injuries that could affect the NCAA Tournament, and they are ones to watch out for ahead of filling out your brackets.

DeVante Jones - Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines’ leading assist man DaVante Jones suffered a concussion during practice this week and did not travel with the team to Thursday’s first round matchup with the Colorado State Rams. It remains to be seen if he would be available in later rounds if the Wolverines advance.

Kyle Young/Zed Key - Ohio State

The Ohio State Buckeyes have dealt with plenty of bad luck this entire season, and they could be without two of their key contributors in Friday’s first round matchup with the Loyola Chicago Ramblers. Kyle Young hasn’t suited up since March 1st with a concussion, and Zed Key missed three of the last four games with an ankle injury. Both players are game-time decisions, according to head coach Chris Holtmann.

Jordan Hawkins - UConn

UConn Huskies reserve guard has not played since March 2nd as he recovers from a concussion and is listed as a game-time decision.

Donnie Tillman - New Mexico State

New Mexico State Aggies forward Donnie Tillman missed the team’s previous three games, is still in a walking boot and not expected to play in Round 1.

Yauhen Massalski - San Francisco

San Francisco Dons big man Yauhen Massalski is nearly averaging a double-double but will not be available for their Round 1 matchup after re-injuring his knee.

AJ Reeves - Providence

It’s unclear what the injury to AJ Reeves is, but he practiced on Wednesday and appears likely to be available for the Friars.

Mitch Lightfoot - Kansas

Kansas Jayhawks reserve forward Mitch Lightfoot could be unavailable for Round 1 with an injury, and head coach Bill Self called him day to day, though he’s been participating in some portions of practice.

LJ Cryer - Baylor

The Baylor Bears leading scorer LJ Cryer played just one game since January 25th and has been ruled out for the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament as he continues to battle a foot injury.

Emoni Bates - Memphis

The Memphis Tigers have been without Emoni Bates since January 27th with a lower back injury. However, head coach Penny Hardaway did not rule out the possibility of him playing in the NCAA Tournament, and Bates has been participating in practice.