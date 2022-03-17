Tracking every bad beat in the 2022 NCAA Tournament

You have waited for this day. You know which teams are vulnerable and which are ready to rise during the NCAA Tournament. Injuries, trends, data — you’ve got all the information you need in order to make the most profitable bets during March Madness.

And then that No. 2 seed you bet on that’s favored by 14 gives up a 3-pointer of the buzzer to win by 12. That basket may have been meaningless to the winning team, but it was damn sure significant to you!

Bad beats are a fact of life during March Madness. We’ll be tracking them throughout the three weekends of the NCAA Tournament. Best wishes and we hope you can avoid as many of these as possible.

First Round

Gonzaga 93, Georgia State 72

This is actually justice because the Zags only led 35-33 at halftime, and it took a dominant run after the under 12 timeout to put the game in the bag. But an over-the-back foul on Gonzaga’s Martynas Arlauskas with 26 seconds left put GSU’s Evan Johnson on the line for a one-and-one. Johnson’s made both free throws to move the margin of victory from 23 to 21 .. which truly matters when the spread closed at 22.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Gotta love sports betting. I’m happy for Ga State backers. They deserved that cover — Tim Murray (@1TimMurray) March 17, 2022

