Tracking every upset in the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

Upsets are the lifeblood of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. We can remember the great players, the great shots, the great games, but it’s the memories of those shocking, bracket-shredding upsets that live on most vividly when we think about the tournament.

George Mason going to the Final Four in 2006. Florida Gulf Coast turning the tournament into “Dunk City” in 2013. UMBC becoming the first No. 16 seed to beat a No. 1 seed in 2018. Even last year, when No. 15 Oral Roberts made it to the Sweet 16, and No. 12 Oregon State advanced to the Elite Eight — the tournament is built upon crazy upsets.

And you know there will be plenty more upsets occurring this year.

This article will track all of the upsets throughout the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

First-round

TBD!

