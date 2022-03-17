Which teams have advanced to the second round in the 2022 NCAA Tournament?

Once the First Four games are over, each of the 64 teams remaining in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament knows what is the ultimate goal: Six more wins. That’s what stands between every squad and a national championship. Six more wins means you get to cut down those nets, raise that trophy and be bathed in college basketball glory for the rest of time. In 2021, the Baylor Bears defeated Hartford, Wisconsin, Villanova, Arkansas, Houston and Gonzaga to claim the first national title in program history.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves; that long March Madness journey to six wins has to begin with a single step. In other words, it has to begin with a victory in the first round.

Here’s a list of teams that have advanced to the second round of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

West region

TBD

Midwest region

No. 4 Providence

East region

TBD

South region

No. 11 Michigan