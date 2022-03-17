 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bills release WR Cole Beasley, save $6 million in cap space

The Bills release Beasley after three seasons.

By Chet Gresham
Cole Beasley #11 of the Buffalo Bills during OTA workouts at Highmark Stadium on June 2, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills will release wide receiver Cole Beasley. With a $6.1 million cap hit and a $500k bonus closing in, this makes plenty of sense for the Bills. Beasley has been a good player with the Bills, but they’ll move on, likely going after another receiver in free agency or the draft.

Beasley got quite a bit of attention last season as he was vocal about his disagreement with Covid-19 protocols. His statistics last season also didn’t live up to his his first two seasons with the Bills, as his yards per reception took a big dip from 11+ yards to 8.5, while he only caught one touchdown compared to 10 over the previous two seasons.

Beasley should be able to find another starting slot receiver job this offseason. The Patriots will be mentioned, as Beasley feels like a Bill Belichick guy, but he should have options for his next NFL team.

