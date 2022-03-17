Which double-digit seeds are still in the NCAA Tournament in the second round?

As is the case with every March Madness bracket, there are typically some double-digit seeds that make deep tournament runs. Although some double-digit seeds are favored in the opening round, its surprising to see them advance even in the first round. Some of the more trendy double-digit seeds in this tournament are the Michigan Wolverines, Loyola-Chicago Ramblers, Richmond Spiders, and the Miami Hurricanes. Michigan was +12000 to win the whole thing after Selection Sunday, with fellow double-digit seeds Loyola-Chicago, Indiana and Notre Dame all listed at +15000 per DraftKings Sportsbook. It’ll be interesting to see how these powerhouse teams perform as underdogs on the seed line.

We’ll be tracking all the double-digit seeds as they look to make some noise in the Big Dance. Here are the teams that have advanced past the first round of the NCAA Tournament in 2022.

Double-digit seeds advancing to Round 2

No. 11 Michigan Wolverines

Defeated No. 6 Colorado State 75-63 in Round 1