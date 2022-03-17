Full list of opening odds for Second Round of 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

The NCAA Tournament field is set. The Selection Sunday show is a wrap and we can start figuring out how our brackets will look. More importantly, DraftKings Sportsbook is posting opening odds for all the opening matchups. The tournament starts on Tuesday and Wednesday with the First Four, and that’s followed by first-round action on Thursday and Friday.

Here are odds for all Second Round games in the 2022 NCAA Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll continue to add teams and odds as matchups are decided and the numbers become available.

South region

No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Michigan

Spread: Tennessee -5.5

Total: 137

Moneyline: Tennessee -235, Michigan +190

Midwest region

No. 4 Providence vs. No. 12 Richmond

Spread: Providence -2

Total: 134

Moneyline: Providence -135, Richmond +115

West region

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Memphis

Spread: Gonzaga -11.5

Total: 143

Moneyline: Gonzaga -760, Memphis +525

East Region

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 8 North Carolina

Spread: Baylor -5.5

Total: 150

Moneyline: Baylor -240, UNC +195

