Full list of opening odds for Second Round of 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

By DKNation Staff
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Brady Manek and forward Armando Bacot react after a play against the Marquette Golden Eagles during the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Dickies Arena Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The NCAA Tournament field is set. The Selection Sunday show is a wrap and we can start figuring out how our brackets will look. More importantly, DraftKings Sportsbook is posting opening odds for all the opening matchups. The tournament starts on Tuesday and Wednesday with the First Four, and that’s followed by first-round action on Thursday and Friday.

Here are odds for all Second Round games in the 2022 NCAA Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll continue to add teams and odds as matchups are decided and the numbers become available.

South region

No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Michigan
Spread: Tennessee -5.5
Total: 137
Moneyline: Tennessee -235, Michigan +190

Midwest region

No. 4 Providence vs. No. 12 Richmond
Spread: Providence -2
Total: 134
Moneyline: Providence -135, Richmond +115

West region

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Memphis
Spread: Gonzaga -11.5
Total: 143
Moneyline: Gonzaga -760, Memphis +525

East Region

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 8 North Carolina
Spread: Baylor -5.5
Total: 150
Moneyline: Baylor -240, UNC +195

