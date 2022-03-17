March Madness predictions 2022: Instant picks heading into Second Round

Ever heard “think long, think wrong?” Well, we’re firing from the hip and providing instant picks as second-round matchups are decided for the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. As we know who will be playing who in the Round of 32, we’ll be picking the teams that will advance to the Sweet 16.
No deep pondering about this at all. Here are our initial, gut feeling picks for how the second round of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament will shake out. This is about instinct, feel, and maybe a bit of matchup based on what we’ve seen over the first two games played by both teams in the first round.
East region
TBD vs. TBD
TBD vs. TBD
TBD vs. TBD
TBD vs. TBD
South region
No. 11 Michigan vs. No. 3 Tennessee: Tennessee
TBD vs. TBD
TBD vs. TBD
TBD vs. TBD
Midwest region
TBD vs. TBD
TBD vs. TBD
TBD vs. TBD
TBD vs. TBD
West region
TBD vs. TBD
TBD vs. TBD
TBD vs. TBD
TBD vs. TBD