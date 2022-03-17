How and what to watch for No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Michigan in Second Round of 2022 NCAA Tournament

The first second-round matchup of the South region has been set for Saturday as the No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers will battle the No. 11 Michigan Wolverines.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: Saturday, March 19th

Game time: TBD

TV channel: TBD

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Odds: TBD

No. 3 Tennessee 27-7 (14-4 SEC)

First Round: Defeated No. 14 Longwood 88-56

KenPom rating: 7 Overall, 34 Offense, 2 Defense

Leading scorer: Kennedy Chandler (13.8 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: Tennessee outrebounded Longwood 35-24 on Thursday.

Tennessee did what was expected of it on Thursday, crushing Longwood in a 32-point blowout. It was a 54-29 game at halftime and the Volunteers barely broke a sweat throughout the second half. Josiah-Jordan James had another big outing, putting up 17 points and nine rebounds.

No. 11 Michigan 18-14 (11-9 Big Ten)

First Round: Defeated No. 6 Colorado State 75-63

KenPom rating: 27 Overall, 19 Offense, 75 Defense

Leading scorer: Hunter Dickinson, 18.3 PPG

Key stat of tournament: The Wolverines shot 58% from the field on Thursday.

Sneaking into the tournament as the final Big Ten team to make the cut, Michigan toppled Colorado State to advance as a double-digit seed on Thursday. The Wolverines fell into a hole early and looked to be on their way to the losing end of a first-round blowout. However, they flipped the script in the second half, outscoring the Rams 46-27.