2022 NBA Draft prospect stock watch in first round of NCAA Tournament

The NCAA Tournament is a great way to get a gauge on prospects heading into the NBA Draft. Last season, we saw how March Madness impacted Baylor’s Davion Mitchell, Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs and Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu when it comes to draft position. Here’s a look at the prospects who have seen their stock go up or down in the first round of the tournament in 2022.

First Round Update

Stock Up

Tyler Burton - Richmond

The forward finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds as the Spiders took out No. 5 Iowa on the opening day of the tournament. Burton has the size to be a strong rotation wing player in the NBA immediately. If he and Richmond keep this run going, he could be a huge riser by the time draft night rolls around.

Hunter Dickinson - Michigan

Who said big men are out of style? Dickinson showed why he could be a contributor at the next level with 21 points and nine boards in a win over Colorado State. His most impressive stat was his four blocks, which shows his potential as a rim protector. If he keeps up this two-way play, the Michigan big man will be in demand.

Stock Down

Keegan Murray - Iowa

This was supposed to be Murray’s rise into the upper portion of the lottery. Even though he played fine in a loss to Richmond, this is the type of game which causes evaluators to doubt a player. Look for Murray to face some criticism with this loss, although he should still be a lottery selection.