How and what to watch for No. 4 Providence vs. No. 12 Richmond in Second Round of 2022 NCAA Tournament

It’ll be the No. 4 Providence Friars taking on in the round of 32 for the right to advance to the Sweet 16. Providence got here after a win over South Dakota State, while Richmond makes the round of 32 after upsetting No. 5 Iowa.

Game date: Saturday, March 19th

Location: Buffalo, NY

No. 4 Providence 26-5 (14-3 Big East)

First Round: Defeated No. 13 South Dakota State 66-57

KenPom rating: 49 Overall, 31 Offense, 78 Defense

Leading scorer: Nate Watson, 13.8 PPG

Key stat of tournament: The Friars found their balance in this game, with three players scoring in double figures. Providence had four players averaging double figures in the regular season.

The Friars held South Dakota State’s high-powered offense to 57 points, which was a bit of a surprise. Providence was a trendy pick to be bounced in this round but the Big East regular-season champions got the job done. Ed Cooley will be looking to make the Sweet 16 for the first time in his tenure at Providence.

No. 12 Richmond 23-12 (10-8 A-10)

First Round: Defeated No. 5 Iowa 67-63

KenPom rating: 85 Overall, 66 Offense, 117 Defense

Leading scorer: Tyler Burton (16.3 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: The Spiders have now won five straight games dating back to the final game of the regular season.

Richmond kept its conference tournament form going and caught Iowa on a bad shooting day for the Hawkeyes. Jacob Gilyard was phenomenal at controlling the pace of the game, while Tyler Burton and Nathan Cayo turned in strong performances late. Can the Spiders pull off one more shocker to reach the Sweet 16.