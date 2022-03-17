How and what to watch for No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 8 North Carolina in Second Round of 2022 NCAA Tournament

The Baylor Bears did as expected, and the North Carolina Tar Heels continued their run of terrific play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. And both teams come together in Texas for what should be an exciting second round matchup for a berth in the Sweet 16 on Saturday.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: Saturday, March 19th

Game time: TBD

TV channel: TBD

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Odds: Baylor -5.5, O/U 150

No. 1 Baylor 26-6 (14-4 Big 12)

First Round: Defeated No. 16 Norfolk State 85-49

KenPom rating: 4 Overall, 9 Offense, 14 Defense

Leading scorer: James Akinjo (13.4 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: The Bears have now won seven straight NCAA Tournament games dating back to last year’s national title run.

Even with LJ Cryer out, the Bears wasted no time showing why they were deserving of a No. 1 seed. The defending champions made quick work of Norfolk State and will now await what is likely to be the toughest draw for any No. 1 seed in the round of 32 for this year’s bracket.

No. 8 North Carolina 25-9 (15-5 ACC)

First Round: Defeated No. 9 Marquette 95-63

KenPom rating: 30 Overall, 26 Offense, 63 Defense

Leading scorer: Armando Bacot, 16.5 ppg.

Key stat of tournament: UNC outrebounded Marquette 52-37 while holding the Golden Eagles to 8-31 from three-point range.

The Heels continue their terrific play since February, winning their seventh out of eight in a blowout in Fort Worth, and covering in all of them. Brady Manek dominated with 28 points on 10-15 from the floor and 11 rebounds in just 33 minutes.