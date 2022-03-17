How and what to watch for No. 9 Memphis vs. No. 1 Gonzaga in Second Round of 2022 NCAA Tournament

The first second-round matchup of the West region has been set for Saturday as the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs will battle the No. 9 Memphis Tigers.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: Saturday, March 19th

Game time: TBD

TV channel: TBD

Location: Moda Center, Portland, OR

Odds: TBD

No. 9 Memphis 22-10 (13-5 AAC)

First Round: Defeated No. 8 Boise State 64-53

KenPom rating: 26 Overall, 46 Offense, 28 Defense

Leading scorer: Jalen Duren, 12.2 PPG

Key stat of tournament: Memphis won despite committing 15 turnovers

Memphis jumped all over Boise State in round one, taking a 38-19 lead into the half. The Tigers let their foot of the gas a little bit and allowed the Broncos back into the game for a little bit, but ultimately regained control to advance in the bracket. Jalen Duren had 10 points and 11 rebounds in the win.

No. 1 Gonzaga 27-3 (13-1 WCC)

First Round: Defeated No. 16 Georgia State 93-72

KenPom rating: 1 Overall, 1 Offense, 7 Defense

Leading scorer: Drew Timme (17.5 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: Scored over 60 points in the paint in round one.

The No. 1 Bulldogs were on upset alert for a full half and some change in Thursday’s first-round matchup against Georgia State. That’s when both Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren completely took over, fueling Gonzaga on a dominant run to pull away down the stretch in the second half.