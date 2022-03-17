How and what to watch for New Mexico State vs. Arkansas in Second Round of 2022 NCAA Tournament

Another second round matchup of the West region has been set for Saturday as the No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks will battle the No. 12 New Mexico State Aggies.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: Saturday, March 19th

Game time: TBD

TV channel: TBD

Location: KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

Odds: TBD

No. 12 New Mexico State 26-6 (14-4 WAC)

First Round: Defeated No. 5 UConn 70-63

KenPom rating: 80 Overall, 87 Offense, 73 Defense

Leading scorer: Teddy Allen (19.3 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: New Mexico State defeated UConn to win its first tournament game since 1993.

The Aggies upended UConn to secure a spot in the round of 32 behind Teddy Allen’s 37 points. New Mexico State will hope to get better support around Allen for this next game but it’s possible he could carry this team to the Sweet 16.

No. 4 Arkansas 25-8 (13-5 SEC)

First Round: Defeated No. 13 Vermont 75-71

KenPom rating: 19 Overall, 39 Offense, 16 Defense

Leading scorer: JD Notae (18.4 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: Arkansas had four different players crack 13 points.

The Razorbacks were tested on Thursday, but survived an upset scare from the Catamounts. This was a tight game throughout the second half but Arkansas was able to create some separation as a JD Notae jumper put the team up by nine with 4:27 left.