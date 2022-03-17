How and what to watch for Murray State vs. Saint Peter’s in Second Round of 2022 NCAA Tournament

Intro

Game date: Saturday, March 19th

Game time: TBD

TV channel: TBD

Location: TBD

Odds: TBD

No. 15 Saint Peters 19-11 (14-6 MAAC)

First Round: Defeated No. 2 Kentucky 86-79

KenPom rating: 118 Overall, 259 Offense, 34 Defense

Leading scorer: Daryl Banks III (11.0 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: The Peacocks upsetting the Wildcats was the 10th time in tournament history a No. 15 seed has beaten a No. 2 seed.

Saint Peter’s the darling of this year’s tournament, knocking off No. 2 Kentucky to create chaos. 95.6 percent of ESPN brackets had Kentucky winning, so this is a huge upset. The Peacocks used their defense to hound Kentucky in this contest and will hope this performance can translate to another strong showing the round of 32.

No. 7 Murray State (31-2, 18-0 OVC)

First Round: Defeated No. 10 San Francisco 92-87 (OT)

KenPom rating: 29 Overall, 34 Offense, 40 Defense

Leading scorer: KJ Williams, 18.2 ppg

Key stat of tournament: The Racers shot 6/21 from three-point range, but were 25-43 on two-pointers.

It looked like OVC champs were going to be yet another victim of a double-digit seed on Thursday, but they hung on in overtime for the win despite giving up a 10-0 run to close regulation. Williams Trae Hannibal each had 18 points, with Hannibal’s coming in just 27 minutes off the bench.