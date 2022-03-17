How and what to watch for No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 9 Creighton in Second Round of 2022 NCAA Tournament

The first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament has been filled with upsets, and while the Creighton Bluejays needed overtime, they are another higher-seeded team in the Second Round. They’ll face the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, March 19th for a spot in the Sweet 16.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: Saturday, March 19th

Game time: TBD

TV channel: TBD

Location: TBD

Odds: TBD

No. 1 Kansas 29-6 (14-4 Big 12)

First Round: Defeated No. 16 Texas Southern 83-56

KenPom rating: 6 Overall, 7 Offense, 28 Defense

Leading scorer: Ochai Agbaji, 19.7 ppg

Key stat of tournament: The Jayhawks have won six in a row, and look to get to the regional semifinal for the first time since 2018.

As expected, Kansas put down Texas Southern quickly on Thursday and never allowed the Tigers to get in the same zip code. The Jayhawks took a commanding 47-19 lead into the half, and it was never a game.

No. 9 Creighton 23-11 (12-7 Big East)

First Round: Defeated No. 8 San Diego State 72-69 (OT)

KenPom rating: 54 Overall, 126 Offense, 17 Defense

Leading scorer: Ryan Hawkins (13.9 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: The Blue Jays are looking to make back-to-back regional semifinal appearances for the first time in program history.

The Blue Jays survived and advanced in an overtime thriller on Thursday, sending San Diego State. Creighton overcame a nine-point deficit with 3:51 left to force OT. In the extra period, a Trey Alexander layup and free throw vaulted them ahead for good and allowed for them to move on to Saturday.