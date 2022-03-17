How and what to watch for No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 5 Saint Mary’s in Second Round of 2022 NCAA Tournament

It’s an all-California battle in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament, and one of the rare games with two teams that didn’t pull an upset in the first round as the Saint Mary’s Gaels take on the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, March 19th at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: Saturday, March 19th

Game time: TBD

TV channel: TBD

Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

Odds: TBD

No. 4 UCLA 26-7 (15-5 Pac-12)

First Round: Defeated No. 13 Akron 57-53

KenPom rating: 9 Overall, 13 Offense, 13 Defense

Leading scorer: Johnny Juzang, 16.0 ppg

Key stat of tournament: The Bruins have won six straight games outside the Final Four in the NCAA Tournament.

UCLA barely hung on as a 13.5-point favorite over the Zips in the first round, but will once again survive and advance. Tyger Campbell had 16 points and five assists, while the emergence of forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. continued with 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists to advance.

No. 5 Saint Mary’s 26-7 (12-3 WCC)

First Round: Defeated No. 12 Indiana 82-53

KenPom rating: 15 Overall, 49 Offense, 9 Defense

Leading scorer: Matthias Hass, 12.6 ppg

Key stat of tournament: The Gaels were 10-21 from three-point range against Indiana, while holding the Hoosiers to 2-10.

While SMC was a 2.5-point favorite over Indiana, on a day filled with upsets the Gaels ran away and hid. Logan Johnson led all scorers with 20 points and added six rebounds, while they out-rebounded the bigger Hoosiers.