Hayden Hurst to sign one-year contract with Bengals, per report

The Cincinnati Bengals signed veteran tight end Hayden Hurst to a one-year deal, per his agency. Hurst has spent the last two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons after beginning his career with the Baltimore Ravens in 2018. The veteran pass catcher will be looked upon to be the new starting tight end in Cincinnati after C.J. Uzomah signed with the New York Jets.

2021 performance

Hurst was exclusively used as a No. 2 tight end behind standout rookie Kyle Pitts last season in Atlanta. The former first round pick posted 26 receptions (31 targets) for 221 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games.

What it means for the Bengals

If you are the Bengals, this is a great option to replace Uzomah, who signed a three-year deal with the Jets this week. Hurst can be that safety valve for quarterback Joe Burrow and utilized in the running game as a blocker.