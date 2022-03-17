Fantasy fallout: Impact of Davante Adams trade to Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders became the latest team to make a blockbuster offseason trade. On Thursday, the team made headlines with a deal that brought Green Bay Packers wide receiver to the team in exchange for a first-rounder and an assortment of other picks. The Raiders also signed Adams, who had been franchise-tagged by the Packers, to a five-year, $141.25 million deal that makes him the highest-pair receiver in the NFL.

Adams is a welcome addition to a team hurting for talent at wideout, and his presence in the AFC West is going to have big implications for the fantasy football landscape in 2022.

Fantasy football analysis: Davante Adams

Fantasy outlook for Davante Adams

Adams caught 123 passes on 169 targets for a career-high 1,553 receiving yards last season. He scored 11 times too. The biggest change for Adams is that instead of Aaron Rodgers throwing him the ball, it’s going to be Derek Carr feeding him. That likely means fewer highlight-reel grabs like when Rodgers was threading a needle to him in traffic. Still, he’s going to see a heavy volume of targets in Josh McDaniels’ offense. He remains a safe bet be one of the five best wideouts in terms of fantasy production in 2022.

How trade impacts Raiders

It’s a huge upgrade for the Raiders offense, a unit that lacked a true No. 1 receiver. Last season’s receiving leader in Las Vegas, Hunter Renfrow, slides to a No. 2 role, and is likely to see a big drop off in targets. It’ll be interesting to see if Bryan Edwards gets a boost with opposing secondaries forced to devote extra attention to Adams. Edwards has the size and speed to be a downfield threat in the mold of the Chargers’ Mike Williams, but he’s been mostly disappointing in his career so far.

This likely cuts into Darren Waller’s status as one of the top tight ends in fantasy football. He’s been Carr’s most trusted weapon in this offense, but with a guy like Adams on board, Waller is bound to see a drop in looks from his quarterback. McDaniels still has a pretty good track record with tight ends, so Waller will still have fantasy relevancy, but his days as one of the biggest producers at the position are probably over.

How trade impacts Packers

This is a huge blow to the Packers offense. Right now, they have Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Amari Rodgers under contract. Lazard’s the best of the bunch, but he’s not good enough to be an every-week starter in fantasy football lineups, even with Rodgers under center. The Packers may have a better chance of re-signing Marquez Valdes-Scantling now, and if that happens, he’s probably the best bet from a fantasy perspective. But with the extra draft picks in hand and Adams’ salary off the books, the Packers may have to make some moves to bolster the position.