How have Aaron Rodgers’ MVP odds moved since Davante Adams was traded?

The Green Bay Packers parted ways with a major piece of their offense on Thursday when dealing wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in a blockbuster deal. This leaves quarterback Aaron Rodgers without his most trusted weapon as they’ll presumably use one of the picks acquired in the trade on a pass-catcher.

The move, however, did not affect Rodgers’ MVP odds for the 2022 season as he’s still listed at +800 per DraftKings Sportsbook. Following Aaron Rodger’s announcement that he’d be returning to the team in 2022, Rodgers’ MVP odds sat at +800.

Aaron Rodgers 2022 MVP odds: +800

As for now, oddsmakers still have Rodgers as a favorite to take home his third-straight MVP award even without Adams on the field. His job obviously becomes harder without an All-Pro receiver to throw to this year, however. He still has RB Aaron Jones in tow, but there’s no doubt the Packers will need to make some moves in free agency to keep him in the race. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Will Fuller, and Odell Beckham Jr. are some of the biggest names left in the wide receiver market.

